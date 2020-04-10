Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Size and Growth Factors Research and Projection to 2024

New Research Report on “Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Growth 2019-2024” added by www.MarketResearchNest.com in its database

Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) are monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) attached to biologically active drugs by chemical linkers with labile bonds. By combining the unique targeting of mAbs with the cancer-killing ability of cytotoxic drugs, ADCs allow sensitive discrimination between healthy and diseased tissue.

North America ranks the top in terms of global market size of Antibody Drug Conjugate, it consists of 59.12% of the international market in 2016. Europe comes the second, with 27.70% of the global market. Asia Pacific consists of 6.54%of the Antibody Drug Conjugate market in the same year.

Takeda ranks the first in terms of revenue share in Global market of Antibody Drug Conjugate, occupies 54.17% of market share in 2016; While, Roche, with a market share of 35.11%, comes the second; The other companies consist of approximately 10.72% of the global market in 2016.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Adcetris

Kadcyla

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Breast Cancer

Lymphoma

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Antibody-drug Conjugates Market. Some of the key players profiled include

ImmunoGen

Seattle Genetics

Roche

Takeda

Major Key Players

The Antibody-drug Conjugates Market report demonstrates market dynamics including growth drivers, opportunities and trends spearheading present nature and future status of this market. The report is supplemented with various indicators which are believed to growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Antibody-drug Conjugates Market, positioning of all the major players in industry. Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

Executive Summary Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Trends Opportunities in Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Recent Industry Activities, 2017 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis Global Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

