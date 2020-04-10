Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

— Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Industry

This report focuses on the global Assisted Reproductive Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Assisted Reproductive Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

Assisted reproductive technology (ART) is a wide range of procedures that are used to treat infertility in men and women. Generally, ART procedures include techniques, such as IVF, ZIFT, GIFT, ICSI, and artificial insemination, which help individuals to conceive a child.

The analysts forecast the global assisted reproductive technology market to grow at a CAGR of 4.11% during the period 2017-2021.

In 2017, the global Assisted Reproductive Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Vitrolife

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Irvine Scientific

Cook Medical

CellCura

EMD Serono

Esco Micro

IKS International (Gonagen Medikal)

INVO Bioscience

IVFtech

Smiths Medical

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

General

Fertility Medication

In Vitro Fertilization

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Assisted Reproductive Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Assisted Reproductive Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Assisted Reproductive Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 General

1.4.3 Fertility Medication

1.4.4 In Vitro Fertilization

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Fertility Clinics

1.5.3 Hospitals

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size

2.2 Assisted Reproductive Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Assisted Reproductive Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Assisted Reproductive Technology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Assisted Reproductive Technology Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Assisted Reproductive Technology Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Assisted Reproductive Technology Key Players in China

7.3 China Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Type

7.4 China Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Assisted Reproductive Technology Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Assisted Reproductive Technology Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Assisted Reproductive Technology Key Players in India

10.3 India Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Type

10.4 India Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Assisted Reproductive Technology Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Vitrolife

12.1.1 Vitrolife Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Assisted Reproductive Technology Introduction

12.1.4 Vitrolife Revenue in Assisted Reproductive Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Vitrolife Recent Development

12.2 Ferring Pharmaceuticals

12.2.1 Ferring Pharmaceuticals Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Assisted Reproductive Technology Introduction

12.2.4 Ferring Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Assisted Reproductive Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Ferring Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

12.3 Irvine Scientific

12.3.1 Irvine Scientific Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Assisted Reproductive Technology Introduction

12.3.4 Irvine Scientific Revenue in Assisted Reproductive Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Irvine Scientific Recent Development

12.4 Cook Medical

12.4.1 Cook Medical Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

