Global Chocolate Confectionery Market Insight 2019| Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors for Business Development 2025

Confectionery, also called sweets or candy, is sweet food. The term varies among English-speaking countries. In general, though, confectionery is divided into two broad and somewhat overlapping categories, bakers’ confections and sugar confections.

The company has introduced the kinder toys within the chocolates and strategies such as blue chocolates and pink chocolates aimed at boys and girls respectively. In addition, the company also has conducted several marketing events. For instance, in the 2016, the company initiated an innovative platform for storytelling, namely The Kinder Joy story station to increase brand engagement. This platform resulted in the company receiving over 2.2 million calls in three months. Such advertising and marketing strategies are bound to increase the demand for chocolate confectionery products over the forecast period.

The global Chocolate Confectionery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chocolate Confectionery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chocolate Confectionery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nestle

DV Chocolate

Ooh La La Confectionery

Honest Chocolate

Mondelez International

Mars, Incorporated

Hershey Foods

Arcor

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Chocolates

Fudge & Fondant

Hard Candy

Segment by Application

Manufactory

Wholesale Market

Restaurant and Coffeehouse

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Chocolate Confectionery Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Chocolate Confectionery

1.2 Chocolate Confectionery Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Chocolate Confectionery Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Chocolates

1.2.3 Fudge & Fondant

1.2.4 Hard Candy

1.3 Chocolate Confectionery Segment by Application

1.3.1 Chocolate Confectionery Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Manufactory

