Global Cognitive Security Market Insight 2019| Competitors, Top Key Players Updates, Revenue Size, Share & Analysis 2025
In 2018, the global Cognitive Security market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cognitive Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cognitive Security development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Cisco
CA Technologies
Symantec
Check Point Software
DXC Technology
AWS
Expert System
Fortinet
Trend Micro
Google
Acalvio
Securonix
Sift Science
Feedzai
SparkCognition
Cybraics
Demisto
XTN
ThreatMetrix
LogRhythm
High-Tech Bridge
Deep Instinct
DarKTrace
Cylance
McAfee
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Solutions
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Threat Intelligence
Anomaly Detection & Risk Mitigation
Automated Compliance Management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cognitive Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
