Global Computational Immunology Market Size & Share 2018 |Growth With Top Manufactures By 2023: EpiVax, Novozymes Biopharma, ioGenetics, International Society of Vaccines, IMGT, Dassault Systemes, Certara, Chemical Computing Group

Feb 2019, (New-York) – In this report, Research Reports Inc. covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of global Computational Immunology market for 2018-2023. Computational Immunology is a field of science that encompasses high-throughput genomic and bioinformatics approaches to immunology. The field’s main aim is to convert immunological data into computational problems, solve these problems using mathematical and computational approaches and then convert these results into immunologically meaningful interpretations.

According to this study, over the next five years the Computational Immunology market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2018. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Computational Immunology business. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

EpiVax

Novozymes Biopharma

ioGenetics

International Society of Vaccines

IMGT

Dassault Systemes

Certara

Chemical Computing Group

Compugen

Genedata AG

Insilico Biotechnology AG

Leadscope Inc

Nimbus Discovery

Strand Life Sciences

Schrodinger

Simulation Plus

Rosa & Co

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Computational Immunology market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. This study considers the Computational Immunology value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Cancer Diagnosis & Therapy

Reverse Vaccinology

Segmentation by application:

Allergy Prediction Databases

Analysis Resource Database

International Immunogenetics System

The Ontology Of Immune Epitopes

Immune Epitope Database

This report also splits the market by region: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries etc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Computational Immunology market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Computational Immunology market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Computational Immunology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Computational Immunology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Computational Immunology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Scope of the Report

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Global Computational Immunology by Players

Chapter 4: Computational Immunology by Regions

Chapter 5: Americas

Chapter 6: APAC

Chapter 7: Europe

Chapter 8: Middle East & Africa

Chapter 9: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter 10: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter 11: Global Computational Immunology Market Forecast

Chapter 12: Key Players Analysis

Chapter 13: Research Findings and Conclusion

