Global Concentrating Solar Collectors Market Insight 2019| Analysis by Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export & Import Forecast 2025

A solar collector is a device used to capture solar energy and convert it into useful thermal energy.

Although Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, the enormous potential of the solar thermal industry still make many manufacturers cant wait to enter into the market. In the future, solar thermal industry may be in a development peak period.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

As large demand of high-efficient products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese solar thermal collector industry is not only begin to transit to high-efficient solar thermal collector products, while still extend in downstream industry chain.



The global Concentrating Solar Collectors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Concentrating Solar Collectors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Concentrating Solar Collectors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GREENoneTEC

Viessmann Werke

Solectrol

Solhart

Dimas

Wolf

Prime Laser Tech

Nobel Xilinakis

BDR Thermea

Modulo Solar

Hewalex

Ariston

Supreme Solar

Ritter Energie

Kuzeymak

Kingspan

Grammer Solar

Conserval Engineering

Sunrain

Himin

Shandong Sang Le

Yuansheng

Linuo Paradigma

HUAYANG

Sunshore

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flat Plate Collector

Evacuated Tube Collector

Solar Air Collector

Other

Segment by Application

Space Heating Applications

Process Heat Applications

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Concentrating Solar Collectors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Concentrating Solar Collectors

1.2 Concentrating Solar Collectors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Concentrating Solar Collectors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Flat Plate Collector

1.2.3 Evacuated Tube Collector

1.2.4 Solar Air Collector

1.2.5 Other

2 Global Concentrating Solar Collectors Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Concentrating Solar Collectors Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Concentrating Solar Collectors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Concentrating Solar Collectors Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Concentrating Solar Collectors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Concentrating Solar Collectors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Concentrating Solar Collectors Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Concentrating Solar Collectors Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

