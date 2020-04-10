Global Dietary Supplements Market Revenue to Grow Twofold from US$ 123.3 Bn in 2015 to US$ 252.1 Bn by 2025

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global dietary supplements market in a report titled “Dietary Supplements Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2015 – 2025”. In terms of value, the global dietary supplements market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2015 – 2025). In this report, FMI offers vital insights impacting this growth.

Key insights Market projections based on segmentation

The general wellbeing segment is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.9% in terms of value over the forecast period

General wellbeing and weight loss segments are expected to contribute maximum revenue shares to the global market over the forecast period

The sports nutrition segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.9% in the dietary supplements market over the forecast period

The vitamins & minerals segment is expected to retain its dominance through 2025

The soft gel/pills segment is expected to retain its dominance through 2025

The women segment is expected to be the major contributor in terms of value in the dietary supplement market over the forecast period

The pharmacies/drugstores segment is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.6% in terms of value over the forecast period

The report provides global trends and offers detailed analysis and insights into the potential of the dietary supplements market across various key regions. North America is estimated to dominate the dietary supplements market through 2025. The market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% in terms of value between 2015 and 2025. Key players in the dietary supplements market are constantly developing and launching dietary supplements products with a variety of flavors for various applications. Moreover, companies are undertaking technological upgradation while integrating all processes in order to meet the changing manufacturing needs.

Leading market players Key players covered in the report are Herbalife International, BASF SE, E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY, Glanbia Plc, Royal DSM N.V., Abbott Laboratories, Amway Enterprises, NBTY Inc., Bayer AG, and GlaxoSmithKline Limited. Leading dietary supplements manufacturers focus on making significant investments in research and development to broaden their product portfolio and gain a competitive advantage in the market.

