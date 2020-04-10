Global Egg Replacement Ingredient Market Value to Increase to US$ 1,533.3 Mn by 2026

Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global egg replacement ingredient market in a new report titled, “Egg Replacement Ingredient Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. In terms of value, the global egg replacement ingredient market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. In this report, Future Market Insights analyses the factors and trends impacting the growth and performance of the global egg replacement ingredient market over the next 10 years.

According to Future Market Insights analysis, the rising prices of eggs and increasing consumer awareness towards preventative healthcare are expected to boost the growth of the global egg replacement ingredient market during the forecast period. Consumers prefer products comprising plant based natural ingredients due to various health issues. This is fuelling the demand for egg replacement ingredients in the global market. Moreover, egg shortage crisis due to avian influenza coupled with a complicated egg handling and production process is further expected to drive the market demand in the near future. High profitability margins, ease of resource availability, rising economic opportunity in developing nations and food manufacturers’ concentration towards offering clean label products are factors encouraging new players to venture into the global egg replacement ingredient market. Established players in the global egg replacement ingredient market are focussing on product innovation and new product launches, which is creating robust competition in the global market.

“Increased cost of the final product and the fact that egg replacement ingredients do not offer the same taste effect as eggs is likely to restrict the growth of the global egg replacement ingredient market over the forecast period.” — Analyst – Food & Beverages, Future Market Insights

Ask The [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-908

Segmentation highlights

The global egg replacement ingredient market is segmented on the basis of Ingredient (Milk Protein Formulation, Algal Flour, Proteins, Starch, Soy Products (Lecithin, Tofu & Tahini), Others (Fruit Purees & Vinegar)); Application (Chocolates, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes/Pastries/Muffins/Breads, Mayonnaise, Noodles & Pasta); End Use (Commercial (Large Scale Food Manufacturers, Small Scale Food Manufacturers), Household); and Form (Liquid, Powder).

The Milk Protein Formulation ingredient segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 271.2 Mn by the end of 2016 while the Soy Products ingredient segment is estimated to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 10.2 Mn in 2016 over 2015

The Mayonnaise application segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. The Cakes/Pastries/Muffins/Breads application segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 225.8 Mn by the end of 2016

The Commercial end use segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period to reach a market valuation of US$ 1,270.8 Mn by the end of 2026

The Powder form segment is estimated to account for a value share of 76.8% of the global egg replacement ingredient market by the end of 2016

Regional market projections

The global egg replacement ingredient market is segmented into the four key regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The North America egg replacement ingredient market is estimated to be valued at US$ 418.7 Mn by the end of 2016. The market in this region is expected to gain significant market share of the global egg replacement ingredient market by 2026 end. Increasing demand for vegan products in Asia Pacific is expected to drive growth of the market in the region over the forecast period.

Vendor insights

The global egg replacement ingredient market report profiles some of the leading players dominating the global egg replacement ingredient market. Companies featured in the report are Corbion NV, Glanbia Plc, Tate & Lyle Plc, Ingredion Incorporated, Ener-G Foods, Inc., Natural Products, Inc., Orchard Valley Foods Limited, Puratos Group, TerraVia Holdings, Inc., and Archer Daniels Midland Company. These companies dominating the global egg replacement ingredient market are focussed on introducing new products to cater to the rising demand from specific industries such as the bakery industry. Companies are also offering natural and healthy ingredients that are Kosher certified, GMO free, and gluten free.

Request Report [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-908