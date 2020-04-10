Global Iron Chelation Drug Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2024- Marketresearchnest.com

New Research Report on “Global Iron Chelation Drug Market Growth 2019-2024” added by www.MarketResearchNest.com in its database

This report studies the Iron Chelation Drug market. The rationale behind using Iron chelation therapy is removing the increased iron burden specifically labile cell iron (LCI) to minimize production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) thereby decreasing cellular and organ damage. Patients most likely to benefit from chelation therapy include those with low or intermediate-1 IPSS risk MDS who have a long-life expectancy and are anticipated to receive more than 20 red blood cell transfusions and/or whose serum ferritin level is >1000 Î¼g/L. Chelation therapy efficacy can be monitored by monitoring trends and levels of serum ferritin.

North America is the largest consumption region of Iron Chelation Drug, with a consumption value market share nearly 31.03% in 2016. Europe is the second largest consumption region of Iron Chelation Drug, enjoying consumption value market share nearly 25.30% in 2016. Apotex, Cipla and other company are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Deferoxamine

Deferiprone

Deferasirox

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Transfusional Iron Overload

NTDT Caused Iron Overload

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Iron Chelation Drug Market. Some of the key players profiled include

Apotex Inc. (Canada)

Cipla (India)

Novartis (Switzerland)

Sun Pharma (India)

Natco Pharma (India)

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Iron Chelation Drug Market, positioning of all the major players in industry. Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities

