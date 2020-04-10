Global Liquid Elastomeric Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Liquid Elastomeric market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Liquid Elastomeric volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Liquid Elastomeric market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Carlisle Companies Inc. (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Soprema Group (France)

Kemper System America Inc. (U.S.)

Saint Gobain (France)

Johns Manville Corporation (U.S.)

GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Henry Company LLC (U.S.)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others

Segment by Application

Residential Construction

Commercial Construction

Public Infrastructure Construction

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Liquid Elastomeric Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Liquid Elastomeric

1.2 Liquid Elastomeric Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Liquid Elastomeric Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Acrylic

1.2.3 Polyurethane

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Liquid Elastomeric Segment by Application

1.3.1 Liquid Elastomeric Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential Construction

1.3.3 Commercial Construction

1.3.4 Public Infrastructure Construction

1.3 Global Liquid Elastomeric Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Liquid Elastomeric Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Liquid Elastomeric Market Size

1.4.1 Global Liquid Elastomeric Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Liquid Elastomeric Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Liquid Elastomeric Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Liquid Elastomeric Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Liquid Elastomeric Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Liquid Elastomeric Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Liquid Elastomeric Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Liquid Elastomeric Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Liquid Elastomeric Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Liquid Elastomeric Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Liquid Elastomeric Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Liquid Elastomeric Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Liquid Elastomeric Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Liquid Elastomeric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Liquid Elastomeric Production

3.4.1 North America Liquid Elastomeric Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Liquid Elastomeric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Liquid Elastomeric Production

3.5.1 Europe Liquid Elastomeric Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Liquid Elastomeric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Liquid Elastomeric Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Liquid Elastomeric Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Liquid Elastomeric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Liquid Elastomeric Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Liquid Elastomeric Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Liquid Elastomeric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Liquid Elastomeric Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Liquid Elastomeric Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Liquid Elastomeric Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Liquid Elastomeric Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Liquid Elastomeric Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Liquid Elastomeric Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Liquid Elastomeric Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Liquid Elastomeric Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Liquid Elastomeric Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Liquid Elastomeric Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Liquid Elastomeric Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Liquid Elastomeric Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Liquid Elastomeric Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Liquid Elastomeric Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Liquid Elastomeric Business

7.1 Sika AG (Switzerland)

7.1.1 Sika AG (Switzerland) Liquid Elastomeric Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Liquid Elastomeric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Sika AG (Switzerland) Liquid Elastomeric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Carlisle Companies Inc. (U.S.)

7.2.1 Carlisle Companies Inc. (U.S.) Liquid Elastomeric Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Liquid Elastomeric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Carlisle Companies Inc. (U.S.) Liquid Elastomeric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 BASF SE (Germany)

7.3.1 BASF SE (Germany) Liquid Elastomeric Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Liquid Elastomeric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 BASF SE (Germany) Liquid Elastomeric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Soprema Group (France)

7.4.1 Soprema Group (France) Liquid Elastomeric Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Liquid Elastomeric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Soprema Group (France) Liquid Elastomeric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Kemper System America Inc. (U.S.)

7.5.1 Kemper System America Inc. (U.S.) Liquid Elastomeric Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Liquid Elastomeric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Kemper System America Inc. (U.S.) Liquid Elastomeric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Saint Gobain (France)

7.6.1 Saint Gobain (France) Liquid Elastomeric Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Liquid Elastomeric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Saint Gobain (France) Liquid Elastomeric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Johns Manville Corporation (U.S.)

7.7.1 Johns Manville Corporation (U.S.) Liquid Elastomeric Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Liquid Elastomeric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Johns Manville Corporation (U.S.) Liquid Elastomeric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

7.8.1 GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) Liquid Elastomeric Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Liquid Elastomeric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) Liquid Elastomeric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Henry Company LLC (U.S.)

7.9.1 Henry Company LLC (U.S.) Liquid Elastomeric Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Liquid Elastomeric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Henry Company LLC (U.S.) Liquid Elastomeric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Liquid Elastomeric Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Liquid Elastomeric Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Liquid Elastomeric

8.4 Liquid Elastomeric Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Liquid Elastomeric Distributors List

9.3 Liquid Elastomeric Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Liquid Elastomeric Market Forecast

11.1 Global Liquid Elastomeric Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Liquid Elastomeric Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Liquid Elastomeric Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Liquid Elastomeric Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Liquid Elastomeric Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Liquid Elastomeric Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Liquid Elastomeric Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Liquid Elastomeric Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Liquid Elastomeric Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Liquid Elastomeric Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Liquid Elastomeric Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Liquid Elastomeric Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Liquid Elastomeric Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Liquid Elastomeric Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Liquid Elastomeric Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Liquid Elastomeric Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

