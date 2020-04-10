Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Celanese Corporation (US)

PolyOne (US)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

PlastiComp Inc. (US)

RTP Company (US)

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyamide (PA)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Sporting Goods

Industrial Goods

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic

1.2 Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polypropylene (PP)

1.2.3 Polyamide (PA)

1.2.4 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Segment by Application

1.3.1 Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Consumer Goods

1.3.4 Sporting Goods

1.3.5 Industrial Goods

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Market Size

1.4.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production

3.4.1 North America Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production

3.5.1 Europe Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Business

7.1 SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

7.1.1 SABIC (Saudi Arabia) Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 SABIC (Saudi Arabia) Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Celanese Corporation (US)

7.2.1 Celanese Corporation (US) Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Celanese Corporation (US) Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 PolyOne (US)

7.3.1 PolyOne (US) Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 PolyOne (US) Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Solvay SA (Belgium)

7.4.1 Solvay SA (Belgium) Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Solvay SA (Belgium) Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 PlastiComp Inc. (US)

7.5.1 PlastiComp Inc. (US) Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 PlastiComp Inc. (US) Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 RTP Company (US)

7.6.1 RTP Company (US) Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 RTP Company (US) Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic

8.4 Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Distributors List

9.3 Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Market Forecast

11.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

