Global Microalgae Market Growing Demand Report 2019 to 2024

Microphytes or microalgae are microscopic algae, typically found in freshwater and marine systems living in both the water column and sediment. They are unicellular species which exist individually, or in chains or groups. Depending on the species, their sizes can range from a few micrometers (microm) to a few hundreds of micrometers. Unlike higher plants, microalgae do not have roots, stems, or leaves.

The global Microalgae industry mainly concentrates in USA, Europe, China and Japan. The global leading players in this market are DIC Corporation, Cyanotech Corporation, Algaetech Group, TAAU Australia, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina, Shengbada Biology, CBN, Green-A, Parry, Nutraceuticals, Hydrolina Biotech, Spirin, Chenghai Bao ER.

Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of healthy products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field. Currently, the Microalgae industry is not only begin to transit to Microalgae products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

According to this study, over the next five years the Microalgae market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3790 million by 2024, from US$ 3090 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Microalgae business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Spirulina

Chlorella

Arthrospira

Tetraselmis

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food

Feed (For Bivalves, For Shrimp, For Marine fish larvae, For zooplankton)

Pharmaceuticals

Biofuels

DIC Corporation

Cyanotech Corporation

Algaetech Group

TAAU Australia

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina

Shengbada Biology

CBN

Green-A

Parry Nutraceuticals

Hydrolina Biotech

Spirin

Chenghai Bao ER

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Microalgae Market, positioning of all the major players in industry. Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities

