Global Microalgae Market Growing Demand Report 2019 to 2024
New Research Report on "Global Microalgae Market Growth 2019-2024"
Microphytes or microalgae are microscopic algae, typically found in freshwater and marine systems living in both the water column and sediment. They are unicellular species which exist individually, or in chains or groups. Depending on the species, their sizes can range from a few micrometers (microm) to a few hundreds of micrometers. Unlike higher plants, microalgae do not have roots, stems, or leaves.
The global Microalgae industry mainly concentrates in USA, Europe, China and Japan. The global leading players in this market are DIC Corporation, Cyanotech Corporation, Algaetech Group, TAAU Australia, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina, Shengbada Biology, CBN, Green-A, Parry, Nutraceuticals, Hydrolina Biotech, Spirin, Chenghai Bao ER.
Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of healthy products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field. Currently, the Microalgae industry is not only begin to transit to Microalgae products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.
According to this study, over the next five years the Microalgae market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3790 million by 2024, from US$ 3090 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Microalgae business, shared in Chapter 3.
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Spirulina
Chlorella
Arthrospira
Tetraselmis
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Food
Feed (For Bivalves, For Shrimp, For Marine fish larvae, For zooplankton)
Pharmaceuticals
Biofuels
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Microalgae Market. Some of the key players profiled include
DIC Corporation
Cyanotech Corporation
Algaetech Group
TAAU Australia
Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina
Shengbada Biology
CBN
Green-A
Parry Nutraceuticals
Hydrolina Biotech
Spirin
Chenghai Bao ER
The Microalgae Market report demonstrates market dynamics including growth drivers, opportunities and trends spearheading present nature and future status of this market. The report is supplemented with various indicators which are believed to growth of the market during the forecast period.
Global Microalgae Market: Competitive Landscape
The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Microalgae Market, positioning of all the major players in industry. Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities
