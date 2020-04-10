Global Modified Cold Asphalt Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Modified Cold Asphalt market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Modified Cold Asphalt volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Modified Cold Asphalt market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Nynas AB (Sweden)

Total S.A. (France)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (The Netherlands)

Colas S.A. (France)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene

Atactic Polypropylene

Crumb Rubber

Natural Rubber

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Epoxy Resin

Others

Segment by Application

Road Construction

Building Construction

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Modified Cold Asphalt Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Modified Cold Asphalt

1.2 Modified Cold Asphalt Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene

1.2.3 Atactic Polypropylene

1.2.4 Crumb Rubber

1.2.5 Natural Rubber

1.2.6 Polypropylene

1.2.7 Polyvinyl Chloride

1.2.8 Epoxy Resin

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Modified Cold Asphalt Segment by Application

1.3.1 Modified Cold Asphalt Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Road Construction

1.3.3 Building Construction

1.3.4 Others

1.3 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Market Size

1.4.1 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Modified Cold Asphalt Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Modified Cold Asphalt Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Modified Cold Asphalt Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Modified Cold Asphalt Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Modified Cold Asphalt Production

3.4.1 North America Modified Cold Asphalt Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Modified Cold Asphalt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Modified Cold Asphalt Production

3.5.1 Europe Modified Cold Asphalt Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Modified Cold Asphalt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Modified Cold Asphalt Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Modified Cold Asphalt Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Modified Cold Asphalt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Modified Cold Asphalt Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Modified Cold Asphalt Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Modified Cold Asphalt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Modified Cold Asphalt Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Modified Cold Asphalt Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Modified Cold Asphalt Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Modified Cold Asphalt Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Modified Cold Asphalt Business

7.1 Sika AG (Switzerland)

7.1.1 Sika AG (Switzerland) Modified Cold Asphalt Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Modified Cold Asphalt Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Sika AG (Switzerland) Modified Cold Asphalt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Nynas AB (Sweden)

7.2.1 Nynas AB (Sweden) Modified Cold Asphalt Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Modified Cold Asphalt Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Nynas AB (Sweden) Modified Cold Asphalt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Total S.A. (France)

7.3.1 Total S.A. (France) Modified Cold Asphalt Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Modified Cold Asphalt Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Total S.A. (France) Modified Cold Asphalt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Royal Dutch Shell Plc (The Netherlands)

7.4.1 Royal Dutch Shell Plc (The Netherlands) Modified Cold Asphalt Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Modified Cold Asphalt Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Royal Dutch Shell Plc (The Netherlands) Modified Cold Asphalt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Colas S.A. (France)

7.5.1 Colas S.A. (France) Modified Cold Asphalt Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Modified Cold Asphalt Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Colas S.A. (France) Modified Cold Asphalt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Modified Cold Asphalt Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Modified Cold Asphalt Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Modified Cold Asphalt

8.4 Modified Cold Asphalt Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Modified Cold Asphalt Distributors List

9.3 Modified Cold Asphalt Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Market Forecast

11.1 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Modified Cold Asphalt Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Modified Cold Asphalt Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Modified Cold Asphalt Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Modified Cold Asphalt Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Modified Cold Asphalt Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Modified Cold Asphalt Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Modified Cold Asphalt Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Modified Cold Asphalt Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Modified Cold Asphalt Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

