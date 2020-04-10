Global Waste Paper Recycling Market valued approximately USD 42 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.4% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Feb 2019, New York, USA(News)- Global Waste Paper Recycling Market to reach USD 54.9 billion by 2025.

Increasing concern towards environmental protection is the major factor driving the growth of the Global Waste Paper Recycling market. Furthermore, the government regulation has decreased the raw material supply for manufacturing the new paper and have resulted in increase in the prices of new paper. This has fueled the market growth. Increasing urbanization and the upwelling behavior in the developing countries such as India and China, to get higher literacy rates have increased the demand for products like newsprint, packaging, and writing paper.

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Waste Management, Republic Services, Sonoco Recycling, Hanna Paper Recycling, WASCO, Perlen Papier, ST Paper Resources, Cascades Recovery, Global Wastepaper Recyclers, International Paper, Heinzel Group, DS Smith, Veolia Environment, Remondis, Kokusai Pulp & Paper, Huanjia Group, Shandong Century Sunshine, Northern International, China Recycling Development, Tianjin Wuchan and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The consumers preferences have also changed toward the convenient and sustainable packaging, governments regulations toward low plastic consumption, and the low manufacturing cost are some other factors driving the growth of the market. Recycling of waste paper is gaining popularity over manufacturing of new paper due to its advantages such as, Recycled paper has become the major source of raw material for most of the paper mills because of the low availability of the other source, recycling of paper help in reducing the environmental degradation, the cost of manufacturing is also low and the provides the manufacturer with the opportunity to gain more profit. However, the scarcity of waste paper collection channel act as the major restraint to the market. The recycling of paper is the process by which waste paper is turned into new paper products. The process involves mixing used/old paper with water and chemicals to break it down. It is then chopped up and heated, and is converted into pulp, or slurry. It is then de-inked, bleached, and mixed with water and. Then it can be made into new recycled paper.

The regional analysis of Global Waste Paper Recycling Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

§ Corrugated Cardboard

§ Newspapers

§ Magazines

§ White Office Paper

§ Mixed Paper

By Application:

§ Wrapping Paper

§ Printing-and-Writing Paper

§ Other

By Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Waste Paper Recycling Market in Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Global Waste Paper Recycling Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Waste Paper Recycling Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Waste Paper Recycling Market, By Type

Chapter 6. Global Waste Paper Recycling Market, By Application

Chapter 7. Global Waste Paper Recycling Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

