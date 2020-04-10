Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Waterborne Polyurethane Paint volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Waterborne Polyurethane Paint market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Akzo Nobel

Axalta Coating Systems

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams

Dow Chemical

Walter Wurdack

Brilliant

Covestro

Epoxies

C. L. Hauthaway & Sons

Wilko Paint

Sun Polymers International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyurethane Emulsion Coating

Polyurethane Dispersion Coating

Polyurethane Aqueous Solution Coating

Segment by Application

Leather Industry

Rubber Industry

Metal Industry

Textile Industry

Wood Industry

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Waterborne Polyurethane Paint

1.2 Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polyurethane Emulsion Coating

1.2.3 Polyurethane Dispersion Coating

1.2.4 Polyurethane Aqueous Solution Coating

1.3 Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Segment by Application

1.3.1 Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Leather Industry

1.3.3 Rubber Industry

1.3.4 Metal Industry

1.3.5 Textile Industry

1.3.6 Wood Industry

1.3 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Market Size

1.4.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production

3.4.1 North America Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production

3.5.1 Europe Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Business

7.1 Akzo Nobel

7.1.1 Akzo Nobel Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Akzo Nobel Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Axalta Coating Systems

7.2.1 Axalta Coating Systems Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Axalta Coating Systems Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 PPG Industries

7.3.1 PPG Industries Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 PPG Industries Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 The Sherwin-Williams

7.4.1 The Sherwin-Williams Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 The Sherwin-Williams Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Dow Chemical

7.5.1 Dow Chemical Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Dow Chemical Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Walter Wurdack

7.6.1 Walter Wurdack Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Walter Wurdack Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Brilliant

7.7.1 Brilliant Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Brilliant Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Covestro

7.8.1 Covestro Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Covestro Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Epoxies

7.9.1 Epoxies Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Epoxies Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 C. L. Hauthaway & Sons

7.10.1 C. L. Hauthaway & Sons Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 C. L. Hauthaway & Sons Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Wilko Paint

7.12 Sun Polymers International

7.13 Akzo Nobel

7.14 PPG Industries

8 Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Waterborne Polyurethane Paint

8.4 Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Distributors List

9.3 Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Market Forecast

11.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Paint Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

