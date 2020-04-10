Grip Seal Bags Market: New Study Offers Insights for 2017 – 2027

Grip seal bags are flexible plastic bags used for general storing of small objects such as stationery, mechanical components, metal particulates, etc., providing watertight and airtight protection to the products. One of the essential factor of grip seal bags which sets itself apart from other forms of flexible packaging is the feature of reusing it over frequent number of times. Statistically, grip seal bags account for significant contribution for flexible packaging, which is dominantly used in manufacturing, cosmetics, food and beverages industry.

Traditionally, grip seal bags had limited application usage, which was used to store fishes and food items. But with the use of the efficient form of material that is low-density polyethylene there has been a widening of scope of application usage in consumer as well as industrial application. Currently, with exponential demand in food and beverages, it has triggered the sales of grip seal bags as food and beverage industry account a significant share of contribution in the global grip seal bags market.

Traditionally blow films were used for manufacturing grip seal bags but with the technological advancement and improvement in product development in the manufacturing process of grip seal bags, there has been a rise in use of cast films and co extrusion. The growing demand for grip seal bags is largely observed in the markets of United States of America, Germany, India, China, Japan, etc.

Grip Seal Bags Market – Market Dynamics:

Manufacturers of grip seal bags are engaged in continuous product development, and finding the right properties of film types for grip seal bags. The innovation approach by manufacturers has led to invention of modified atmosphere packaging, commonly known as (MAP) which resists both water and oxygen transmission. These slows down the natural deterioration process of food and confectionery products. Such factor provides innovation in packaging, and increasing the demand for flexible packaging market. Moreover, creating a substantial opportunity for the manufacturers of grip seal bags to penetrate into untapped industries segment of developed and emerging markets

One of the key backlash factor for the growth of grip seal bags market is increasing government regulation on the methods of production using plastic material. Manufactures cost margin per product eventually increases due to stringent regulation by the local and international bodies.

Grip Seal Bags Market – Market Segmentation:

Global Grip Seal Bags market is segmented on the basis material type, end use industry type, and grip seal bags type.

On the basis of material type, the global grip seal bags market is segmented into plastic which is further sub segmented into low density polythene (LDPE), high density polythene(HDPE), polypropylene and others.

On the basis of end use industry type, the global grip seal bags market is segmented into food and beverages, chemical and petrochemical, institutional retail, cosmetics, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, automobile, textile, others.

On the basis of product type, the global grip seal bags market is segmented into mailing bags, clear bags, write- on bags, slider zipper bags, and heavy duty bags.

Global Grip Seal Bags Market – Key Players:

Some of the players operating in the global grip seal bags market include Century Art, CFN Packaging Group Limited, 3A Manufacturing, DUO Packaging, Grays Packaging Ltd. Elliott Packaging, and Flexopack.

