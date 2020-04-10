Healthcare IT market expected to exceed $61,018 MILLION by 2025 Estimated with Top Key Players like: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, HealthStream, Greenway Health
Bigmarketresearch.com offers 2018 report on global Healthcare IT market that evaluates industry growth trends through historical data and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2018-2025.
The U.S. healthcare information technology (HCIT) market was evaluated at $61,018 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $149,178 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. Healthcare information technology (IT) is an IT field that involves the creation, development, design, use, and maintenance of information systems for the healthcare industry. Automated and interoperable healthcare information systems are anticipated to improve medical care, reduce healthcare costs, increase efficiency, reduce error, and improve patient satisfaction, while optimizing reimbursement for ambulatory and inpatient healthcare providers.
The market experiences significant growth due to increase in demand for quality healthcare services and solutions, rise in acceptance of mHealth and telehealth practices, surge in demand for improved patient safety and patient care as well as upsurge in government initiatives to promote HCIT. However, high costs incurred for implementation, maintenance, and upgradation of services are anticipated to restrict the growth of this market. Moreover, the healthcare IT is already a well-established market and thus, there is a huge supply and demand gap with many local as well as key players operating in this segment, which in turn is expected to hamper the market growth. Moreover, numerous key players have collaborated with local players to develop efficient products, which would provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.
The U.S. HCIT market is segmented based on product, end user, and geography. By product, the healthcare IT market is classified into healthcare provider solutions, healthcare payer solutions, and HCIT outsourcing services. Further, healthcare provider solutions segment is bifurcated into clinical solutions and non-clinical healthcare IT solutions. Clinical solutions is further sub-segmented into electronic health records/electronic medical records, vendor neutral archives (VNA), computerized physician order entry (CPOE), clinical decision support systems (CDSS), radiology information systems (RIS), radiation dose management, specialty management information systems, medical image processing and analysis systems, healthcare IT integration systems, practice management systems, laboratory information systems, digital pathology solutions, mobile health solutions, and telehealth. Non-clinical healthcare IT solutions segment is divided into pharmacy information systems (PIS), medication management systems, healthcare asset management, workforce management systems (WFM), revenue cycle management solutions, medical document management solutions, financial management systems, healthcare information exchange (HIE), population health management solutions, supply chain management, healthcare analytics, and customer relationship management (CRM). By end user, the healthcare IT market is bifurcated into healthcare providers and healthcare payers. The healthcare providers segment is further categorized into hospitals, ambulatory care centers, diagnostic and imaging centers, pharmacies, and others (home healthcare agencies, nursing homes, and assisted living centers). The healthcare payers segment is further classified into private payers and public payers. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA regions.
The key players analyzed in the report are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, HealthStream, Greenway Health, LLC, IBM Corporation, Infor, McKesson Corporation, and SAS Institute Inc.
Key Benefits For U.s. Healthcare IT Market :
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. healthcare IT market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2025 is provided to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the products and technologies used in the U.S.
Key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market
U.s. Healthcare IT Key Market Segments :
By Product Type
Healthcare Provider Solutions
Clinical Solutions
Electronic Health/Medical Records
Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA)
Computerized Physician Order Entry
Clinical Decision Support Systems
Radiology Information Systems
Radiation Dose Management Solution
Specialty Management Information Systems
Medical Image Processing &Analysis Solution
Healthcare IT Integration Systems
Practice Management Systems
Laboratory Information Systems
Digital Pathology Solutions
mHealth Solutions
Telehealth Solutions
Non-clinical Solutions
Pharmacy Information Systems
Medication Management Systems
Electronic Medication Administration Records Solution
Barcode Medication Administration Solution
Medication Inventory Management Systems
Medication Assurance Systems
Healthcare Asset Management
Equipment Management Systems
Patient Tracking and Management Solution
Temperature and Humidity Monitoring Solution
Workforce Management Systems
Revenue Cycle Management Solution
Admission Discharge Transfer/Registration
Computer Assisted Coding Systems
Patient Scheduling Solution
Patient Billing and Claims Management Solutions
Electronic Data Interchange Solution
Financial Management Systems
Medical Document Management Systems
Healthcare Information Exchanges
Population Health Management Solution
Supply Chain Management Solution
Procurement management
Inventory Management
Healthcare Analytics
Clinical Analytics
Financial Analytics
Operational and Administrative Analytics
Customer Relationship Management Solution
Healthcare Payer Solutions
Pharmacy Analysis and Audit Solution
Claims Management Solution
Fraud Management Solution
Computer-assisted Coding Systems
Payment Management Solution
Patient Billing Management Solution
Provider Billing Management Solution
Provider Network Management Solution
Member Eligibility Management Solution
Customer Relationship Management Solution
Medical Document Management Solution
Others (General Ledger & Payroll Management)
HCIT Outsourcing Services
Provider HCIT Outsourcing Services
Medical Document Management Services
Pharmacy Information Management Services
Laboratory Information Management Services
Revenue Cycle Management Services
Others
Payer HCIT Outsourcing Services
Claim Management
Customer Relationship Management Services
Billing System
Fraud Detection
Others
Operational HCIT Outsourcing Services
Supply Chain Management Services
Business Process Management Services
Others
IT Infrastructure Management Services
By End User
Healthcare Providers
Hospitals
Ambulatory Care Centers
Diagnostic & Imaging Centers
Pharmacies
Others (Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Centers)
Healthcare Payers
Private Payers
Public Payers
Key Players Profiled
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
Athenahealth, Inc.
Cerner Corporation
Epic Systems Corporation
HealthStream
Greenway Health LLC
IBM Corporation
Infor
McKesson Corporation
SAS Institute Inc.
The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report) the following:
InterSystems Corporation
Medical Information Technology, Inc.
Evolent Health, Inc.
Experian Information Solutions, Inc.
Table of content:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders
1.3. Key market segments
1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report
1.4. Research methodology
1.4.1. Secondary research
1.4.2. Primary research
1.4.3. Analyst tools and models
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. Key findings of the study
2.2. CXO perspective
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Top player positioning, 2017
3.4. Top Winning Strategies
3.5. Porters Five Forces analysis
3.6. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.6.1. Drivers
3.6.1.1. Rise in demand for quality healthcare services and solutions
3.6.1.2. Surge in demand for improved patient safety and patient care
3.6.1.3. Rise in government initiatives to promote HCIT
3.6.2. Restraint
3.6.2.1. High costs incurred for implementation, maintenance, and upgrading services
3.6.2.2. Huge supply and demand gap
3.6.3. Opportunity
3.6.3.1. Collaboration of key players with local players
3.6.4. Impact Analyses