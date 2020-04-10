Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market is Expected to Settle at 3.80% Over the Period Between 2016 and 2024

Global Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market: Snapshot

The growing incidence of hepatitis E, a liver disease caused by infection due to the virus hepatitis E virus (HEV), is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. There is increasing prevalence of hepatitis E in resource-limited region, such as various countries of Asia Pacific. The people of these regions suffer with frequent water contamination and have limited access to sanitation and hygiene, making it imperative for the diagnosis of hepatitis E. These factors have spurred the demand for hepatitis E diagnostic tests, especially among young adults in the age of 15 to 40 years. The growing awareness of the related symptoms of the disease has propelled the growth of the market in various regions.

The global hepatitis E diagnostic tests market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 3.80% from 2016 to 2024. The market was valued at US$43.7 mn in 2015 and expected to reach US$60.4 mn by the end of the forecast period.

The global hepatitis E diagnostic tests market is extremely competitive with the leading players adopting a competitive pricing strategy of various diagnostic tests, including the kits used for the primary ELISA HEV IgM tests.

