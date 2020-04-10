High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Industry Global Key Vendors,Manufacturers,Suppliers and Analysis Market Report 2023

High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Industry 2019

Description:-

In the context of machining, a cutting tool is any tool that is used to remove material from the workpiece by means of shear deformation. High-speed steel is the most common cutting tool material used today. High-speed steel cutting tools is much tough than ordinary cutting tools and easier for cutting. It retains its hardness at moderate temperatures. In machinery manufacturing, the majority use of HSS cutting tools is in machine tools.

Scope of the Report:

The Major regions to produce High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools are China, Europe and Japan, which accounting for more than 77 % of value production in total. The major consumption region is east China, Europe, and United States.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial technology, Chinese High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools has been made a lot of progress, but it also has a long way to be advanced in the world, especially in high-end products. Otherwise, most of Chinese companies are rather small, compared to other countries’ companies in value production.

The worldwide market for High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 9280 million US$ in 2024, from 7130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sandvik AB

Nachi-Fujikoshi

OSG

Kennametal

YG-1 Tool

Walter AG

Tiangong International

Shanghai Tool Works

Sumitomo Electric Industries

TDC Cutting Tools

Harbin No.1 Tool Manufacturing

Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool

Tivoly

Addison

Chengliang Tools

Sutton Tools

Henan Yigong Zuanye

Raymond(JK Files)

LMT Onsrud LP

DeWALT

Guhring

Jore Corporation

Somta Tools

BIG Kaiser

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

HSS Milling Tools

HSS Drilling Tools

HSS Tapping Tools

HSS Reaming & Counterboring Tools

HSS Gear Cutting Tools

HSS Broaching Tools

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automobile Industry

Aircraft Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Machinery Industry

Shipping Building Industry

Rail Transport Industry

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

……..

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 HSS Milling Tools

1.2.2 HSS Drilling Tools

1.2.3 HSS Tapping Tools

1.2.4 HSS Reaming & Counterboring Tools

1.2.5 HSS Gear Cutting Tools

1.2.6 HSS Broaching Tools

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Automobile Industry

1.3.2 Aircraft Industry

1.3.3 Oil & Gas Industry

1.3.4 Machinery Industry

1.3.5 Shipping Building Industry

1.3.6 Rail Transport Industry

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

