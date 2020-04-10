Invertase Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2017 – 2027

Enzymes are complex molecules that act as bio-catalyst to enhance the metabolic reactions in living cells. Invertase, which is also known as beta-fructofuranosidase is a carbohydrate enzymes that helps in digestion. Invertase is obtained from strain of Saccharomyces cerevisiae, also known as baker’s yeast. Invertase helps to split sucrose into two components, fructose and glucose. It can be used in combination with other enzymes or individually after its purification process. When in combination, it helps to improve the digestion of sugar, starch and other form of carbohydrates.

It is abundantly available either form microorganisms or plant source. Invertase offers widespread application. It not only helps to boost the immune function and act as antioxidant in humans but also helps to regulate the osmosis and defence mechanism in plants. Moreover, being naturally-obtained, it is preferred choice among the food manufacturers to serve natural ingredient in the food preparation.

Global Invertase Market: Drivers and Restraints

Breakthrough progress has been made in enhancing the functional analysis of the various enzymes and their characteristics. Thus supporting the growth for invertase market. Invertase is widely used as food additive and is frequently used as invert sugar in the processing of candies and commercial baking due to its ability to hold moisture for prolonged period of time. Being hygroscopic in nature it is further used in the production of crystallisable syrup known as invert syrup.

Furthermore, invertase helps in the production of alcohols, glycerol and lactic acid as it aids in the fermentation process of the sucrose. Hence, with rising demand for innovative products among the consumers, particularly related to food & beverages industry, the market for invertase enzyme seems to record opportunistic growth. Apart from these application, invertase is also used to improve the digestion, rejuvenate the immune system, provides antioxidant support and helps to combat cancer. Moreover, invertase has the ability to remain active within wide range of pH. Thereby, increases its applicability in the pharmaceutical industries. Hence, widespread applications contributes to the significant growth of the invertase market.

However, invertase enzyme may cause certain side effects such as nausea, diarrhoea, and headache. Moreover, it may lead to diabetes, therefore, products involving the usage of invertase enzyme, are not recommended for diabetic patients. Hence, may hamper the growth of invertase market for regions having higher diabetic population. Moreover, the coupling of enzymes is subjected to relatively high cost. Hence, this may affects its applicability across various sectors, thereby, retraining the growth of invertase market.

Global Invertase Market: Segmentation

On the basis of industry, invertase market is segmented into:-

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Others

On the basis of source, invertase market is segmented into:-

Plant

Microorganisms

Global Invertase Market: Region wise Outlook

The global invertase market is categorised into seven regions, namely, Western Europe, Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan Latin America and North America. With increasing demand for versatility in food & beverages products among consumers, manufacturers are continuously investing upon the ingredients that enhance the product efficacy and quality. Asia Pacific region represents a promising market for invertase market as, this region provides opportunistic platform for research and development. North America accounts for major market share as consumers are favouring products that are naturally obtained and invertase being abundantly available in nature form, hence, manufacturers are utilizing its properties for various food products innovations.

Global Invertase Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global invertase market includes:

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

SternEnzym GmbH & Co. KG

Kerry Inc.

Meteoric Exim Private Limited

MP Biomedicals, LLC.

BIO-CAT

Megazyme Inc.

