Lifecycle Services Orchestration Market: Booming rapidly as the LSO helps providers meet certain challenges and initiate directing the path toward operational automation

Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) is a set of established technology standards and products that offers management integration and orchestration among management software, network systems, and telecommunications IT software platforms such as operations support system (OSS) and business support system. LSO enables monitoring and service assurance and real-time automation for a wide range of network-based services. The Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF) has also introduced a reference architecture and framework for orchestrating the service lifecycle.

It summaries functional management requirements and high-level operational threads to define how advanced services can be controlled and orchestrated. Orchestration encompasses diverse functions. These capabilities include fulfillment control, security policy, analytics, and assurance. An inter-carrier overlay approach, which connects proprietary BSS/OSS belonging to dissimilar operators using an inter-carrier service gateway (ICSG), enables service providers to utilize the main advantages of LSO without waiting for the full solution to be developed. LSO is expected to create significant opportunities for enterprises to partner with service providers on applications.

LSO helps providers meet certain challenges and initiate directing the path toward operational automation and a next-generation OSS. Moreover, there is an integral need among service providers for a structured and disciplined method for their carrier network virtualization responsibilities. LSO addresses this by providing end-to-end service supervision for any specific offering within the virtualization space. Enterprises are focusing on on-demand network connectivity with greater user control. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for network-centric programmable SDN/NFV technology, which in turn is driving the lifecycle services orchestration market. These factors are expected to drive the lifecycle services orchestration market during the forecast period.

However, lack of technical knowledge regarding the standards and automation process is anticipated to hamper the lifecycle services orchestration market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, enterprises are focused on planning their LSO strategy and evaluation solutions. This is done in order to supplement their existing OSS tools or to build a new open, standards-based tools.

LSO is a widespread, standardized framework for handling networks and communications services, with an aim to integrate and automate interaction with BSS and OSS software. The global lifecycle services orchestration market can be segmented based on deployment, solution, and region. Based on deployment, the lifecycle services orchestration market can be bifurcated into native and migration. Native LSO software are based on standards. Based on solution, the lifecycle services orchestration market can be classified into software and services.

The services segment can be further sub-segmented into consulting, implementation & integration, and maintenance & services. In terms of region, the global lifecycle services orchestration market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The lifecycle services orchestration market in countries such as the U.K. and the U.S. is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to the rise in adoption of advance BSS/OSS technologies in these countries.

Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) is an architecture and framework for mechanizing the lifespan of a connectivity service from end to end, through multiple technology domains and provider networks. Key players operating in the global lifecycle services orchestration market include Cisco Networks, CENX, Comarch SA, Huawei Technologies, Ciena Corporation, Ericsson Inc., Oracle Corporation, Amdocs, Fujitsu, ECI Telecom, Infinera Corporation, F5 Network, Cloudify, Coriant, Dorado Software, Infinera Corporation, InfoVista, Intraway, Oracle Corporation, and Juniper Networks.

Global service providers are looking for software that integrates orchestration, performance, assurance, fulfillment, control, usage, analytics, security, and policy of enterprise networking services established on open and interoperable standards, Major players are executing several strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, R&D investments, and production innovation in order to remain competitive in the lifecycle services orchestration market. For instance, in November 2017, Atrinet and Veryx announced a partnership for agile, assured, lifecycle service orchestration.