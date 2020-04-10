Liquefied Natural Gas Market 2018 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2023

Global Liquefied Natural Gas Market

Description

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Liquefied Natural Gas in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The rapid development of pipeline infrastructures, increasing demand for natural gas from downstream sectors, reduced prices, and favorable government regulations are some major factors driving the industry growth.

The worldwide market for Liquefied Natural Gas is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BP

Shell

Chevron

Exxon Mobil

Total

PetroChina

Equinor

Sinopec

Gazprom

Canadian Natural Resources

ConocoPhilips

Eni

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

High-calorific

Low-calorific

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Transportation Fuel

Power Generation

Mining & Industrial

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Liquefied Natural Gas Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 High-calorific

1.2.2 Low-calorific

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Transportation Fuel

1.3.2 Power Generation

1.3.3 Mining & Industrial

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BP

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Liquefied Natural Gas Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 BP Liquefied Natural Gas Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Shell

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Liquefied Natural Gas Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Shell Liquefied Natural Gas Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Chevron

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Liquefied Natural Gas Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Chevron Liquefied Natural Gas Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Exxon Mobil

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Liquefied Natural Gas Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Exxon Mobil Liquefied Natural Gas Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Total

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Liquefied Natural Gas Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Total Liquefied Natural Gas Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 PetroChina

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Liquefied Natural Gas Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 PetroChina Liquefied Natural Gas Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Equinor

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Liquefied Natural Gas Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Equinor Liquefied Natural Gas Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

