Mechanical Soil Aerators Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on Mechanical Soil Aerators Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Mechanical Soil Aerators market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Mechanical Soil Aerators volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mechanical Soil Aerators market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Deere & Company

CNH Industrial N.V.

Agco Corporation

Alamo Group Inc.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Bucher Industries AG

Buhler Industries Inc.

Lemken GmbH & Co. Kg

Salford Group, Inc.

Evers Agro B.V.

Vanmac Bv

Great Plains Manufacturing, Inc. Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Primary tillage equipment

Secondary tillage equipment

Weeding equipment

Soil aerating equipment Segment by Application

Agriculture

Non-agriculture

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Mechanical Soil Aerators Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mechanical Soil Aerators

1.2 Mechanical Soil Aerators Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Primary tillage equipment

1.2.3 Secondary tillage equipment

1.2.4 Weeding equipment

1.2.5 Soil aerating equipment

1.3 Mechanical Soil Aerators Segment by Application

1.3.1 Mechanical Soil Aerators Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Non-agriculture

1.3 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Market Size

1.4.1 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Mechanical Soil Aerators Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Mechanical Soil Aerators Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mechanical Soil Aerators Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Mechanical Soil Aerators Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Mechanical Soil Aerators Production

3.4.1 North America Mechanical Soil Aerators Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Mechanical Soil Aerators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Mechanical Soil Aerators Production

3.5.1 Europe Mechanical Soil Aerators Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Mechanical Soil Aerators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Mechanical Soil Aerators Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Mechanical Soil Aerators Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Mechanical Soil Aerators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Mechanical Soil Aerators Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Mechanical Soil Aerators Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Mechanical Soil Aerators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Mechanical Soil Aerators Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Mechanical Soil Aerators Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Mechanical Soil Aerators Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Mechanical Soil Aerators Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mechanical Soil Aerators Business

7.1 Deere & Company

7.1.1 Deere & Company Mechanical Soil Aerators Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Mechanical Soil Aerators Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Deere & Company Mechanical Soil Aerators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 CNH Industrial N.V.

7.2.1 CNH Industrial N.V. Mechanical Soil Aerators Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Mechanical Soil Aerators Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 CNH Industrial N.V. Mechanical Soil Aerators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Agco Corporation

7.3.1 Agco Corporation Mechanical Soil Aerators Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Mechanical Soil Aerators Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Agco Corporation Mechanical Soil Aerators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Alamo Group Inc.

7.4.1 Alamo Group Inc. Mechanical Soil Aerators Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Mechanical Soil Aerators Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Alamo Group Inc. Mechanical Soil Aerators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

7.5.1 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Mechanical Soil Aerators Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Mechanical Soil Aerators Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Mechanical Soil Aerators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Bucher Industries AG

7.6.1 Bucher Industries AG Mechanical Soil Aerators Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Mechanical Soil Aerators Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Bucher Industries AG Mechanical Soil Aerators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Buhler Industries Inc.

7.7.1 Buhler Industries Inc. Mechanical Soil Aerators Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Mechanical Soil Aerators Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Buhler Industries Inc. Mechanical Soil Aerators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Lemken GmbH & Co. Kg

7.8.1 Lemken GmbH & Co. Kg Mechanical Soil Aerators Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Mechanical Soil Aerators Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Lemken GmbH & Co. Kg Mechanical Soil Aerators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Salford Group, Inc.

7.9.1 Salford Group, Inc. Mechanical Soil Aerators Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Mechanical Soil Aerators Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Salford Group, Inc. Mechanical Soil Aerators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Evers Agro B.V.

7.10.1 Evers Agro B.V. Mechanical Soil Aerators Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Mechanical Soil Aerators Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Evers Agro B.V. Mechanical Soil Aerators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Vanmac Bv

7.12 Great Plains Manufacturing, Inc.

8 Mechanical Soil Aerators Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Mechanical Soil Aerators Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Mechanical Soil Aerators

8.4 Mechanical Soil Aerators Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Mechanical Soil Aerators Distributors List

9.3 Mechanical Soil Aerators Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Market Forecast

11.1 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Mechanical Soil Aerators Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Mechanical Soil Aerators Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Mechanical Soil Aerators Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Mechanical Soil Aerators Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Mechanical Soil Aerators Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Mechanical Soil Aerators Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Mechanical Soil Aerators Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Mechanical Soil Aerators Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Mechanical Soil Aerators Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

