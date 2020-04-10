Microturbines Market 2019 Analysis By Technique, Components, End-User, Segments, and Applications Forecasts to 2023

Microturbines Industry 2019

Description:-

The Microturbine generates power and is a combination of a small gas turbine and high speed generator. The combustor in a microturbine can run on various types of fuel such as diesel, natural gas, biogas, alcohol, hydrogen, and LPG, emitting negligible toxicity. Microturbines can generate

Scope of the Report:

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government’ policy and the high production of PCB etc. in the international market, the current demand for Microturbines product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Europe and North America, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

In 2014, the global production of the Microturbines reaches over 1983 Unit.

Microturbines are mainly produced by Capstone, and these companies occupied about 35.5% market share in 2014.

Europe, America are major consumption regions in Microturbines production market.

Although sales of Microturbines brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Microturbines field hastily.

The worldwide market for Microturbines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 370 million US$ in 2024, from 250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Microturbines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Capstone

Elliott Group

FlexEnergy

Solar Turbines Incorporated

Ansaldo Energia

Micro Turbine Technology BV

Niigata Power

BLADON JETS

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Unrecuperated microturbines

Recuperated microturbines

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Critical Power Supply

Energy Efficiency

Renewable Energy

Moblie Production

Oil,Gas & Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Microturbines product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Microturbines, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Microturbines in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Microturbines competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Microturbines Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Unrecuperated microturbines

1.2.2 Recuperated microturbines

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Critical Power Supply

1.3.2 Energy Efficiency

1.3.3 Renewable Energy

1.3.4 Moblie Production

1.3.5 Oil,Gas & Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Capstone

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Microturbines Type and Applications

2.1.3 Capstone Microturbines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Elliott Group

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Microturbines Type and Applications

2.2.3 Elliott Group Microturbines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 FlexEnergy

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Microturbines Type and Applications

2.3.3 FlexEnergy Microturbines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Solar Turbines Incorporated

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Microturbines Type and Applications

2.4.3 Solar Turbines Incorporated Microturbines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Ansaldo Energia

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Microturbines Type and Applications

2.5.3 Ansaldo Energia Microturbines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Micro Turbine Technology BV

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Microturbines Type and Applications

2.6.3 Micro Turbine Technology BV Microturbines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

