Mining Tools Industry 2019 Global Share,Trends,Applications,Type,Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Mining Tools Industry 2019

Description:-

Mining tools is the hand tools that used in mining industry. The tools mainly used for the maintenance of machinery and equipment.

Scope of the Report:

The Major regions to produce mining tools are United States, Europe and China, which accounting for more than 81.7% of production value in total. China is the largest production region (production value share 32.49%).

The market is supplied by a combination of large multinational firms and smaller local companies. The largest producer is Apex Tool Group, accounting for 15.9% market share in value in 2015，followed by Stanly Black &Decker, Snap on, Irwin and Westward. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable. These companies tend to compete against each other globally to supply most of the largest mining tools markets. These leading global firms also face competition from local players.

The market scale will keeps increasing in the next few years. Although sales of mining tools brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the mining tools field.

The worldwide market for Mining Tools is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 190 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Mining Tools in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Apex Tool Group

Stanly Black &Decker

Snap on

Irwin

Westward

Klein tools

Cementex Products

SK HAND TOOL

Martin Sprocket & Gear

Yato

TRUSCO

Picard

Jetech

Estwing

Wilton

Peddinghaus

Thor

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Tool Kit

Single Tools

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Underground Mining

Opencast Mining

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Mining Tools product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Mining Tools, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Mining Tools in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Mining Tools competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Mining Tools breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

……..

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Mining Tools Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Tool Kit

1.2.2 Single Tools

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Underground Mining

1.3.2 Opencast Mining

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Apex Tool Group

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Mining Tools Type and Applications

2.1.3 Apex Tool Group Mining Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Stanly Black &Decker

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Mining Tools Type and Applications

2.2.3 Stanly Black &Decker Mining Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Snap on

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Mining Tools Type and Applications

2.3.3 Snap on Mining Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Irwin

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Mining Tools Type and Applications

2.4.3 Irwin Mining Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Westward

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Mining Tools Type and Applications

2.5.3 Westward Mining Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Klein tools

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Mining Tools Type and Applications

2.6.3 Klein tools Mining Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

