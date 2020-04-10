Next Generation Sequencing Market 2024: Global Services, Applications, Deployment Type, Regions and Opportunities

The global next generation sequencing market is expected to grow from USD 4.96 billion 2017 to USD 18.63 billion by the end of 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.82%.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on global next generation sequencing market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the economies and geographies of the potential customer group can help to gain business acumen for better strategic decision making. Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the strategies adopted by the players in different verticals and help the organization to decide target audience.

This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.This research report categorizes the global next generation sequencing market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Technology, the next generation sequencing is studied across Targeted Sequencing & Re-sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, and Whole Genome Sequencing.

Based on Type, the next generation sequencing is studied across NGS Data Analysis, Storage, & Management, NGS Platforms, Consumables, & Services, and Pre-sequencing.

Based on End User, the next generation sequencing is studied across Academic & Research Institutes, Infectious Diseases, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies.

Based on Application, the next generation sequencing is studied across Agriculture, Biomarker Discovery, Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, and Precision Medicine.

Based on geography, the next generation sequencing is studied across Americas (United States), Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, and Saudi Arabia), and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and India).

Company Usability Profiles:

The next generation sequencing market research report provides the company usability profiles and analyze the business overview, business product offering, SWOT analysis, and business strategy of the following company:

1. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

2. Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

3. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

5. Gatc Biotech AG

6. Genomatix GmbH

7. Illumina, Inc.

8. Macrogen, Inc.

9. Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd.

10. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

11. Partek, Inc.

12. Perkin Elmer, Inc.

13. PierianDx, Inc.

14. Qiagen N.V.

15. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Research Methodology:

Our market forecasting is based on a market model derived from market connectivity, dynamics, and identified influential factors around which assumptions about the market are made. These assumptions are enlightened by fact-bases, put by primary and secondary research instruments, regressive analysis and an extensive connect with industry people. Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides quantified insight to support your decision-making process. The interview is recorded, and the information gathered in put on the drawing board with the information collected through secondary research.

Reasons to Buy:

1. To comprehensively understand of the next generation sequencing market with respect to major influencing factor such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges

2. To strategically analyze each vertical and geographic sub-segment in the next generation sequencing market and its individual growth and its impact towards the growth of overall market

3. To position selected vendors in 360iResearch FPNV Positioning Matrix for the next generation sequencing market to uncover a competitive landscape based on business strategy and product satisfaction