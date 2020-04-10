North America to be the Largest Market in the Global Market for Weight Loss Dietary Supplements

Consumers have started viewing healthy weight as the base of overall well-being. Hence, consumers are seeking products that can help them in weight management. Major brands have also shifted their focus to offering weight loss supplements that can also offer balanced nutrition, vitamins, and minerals, thereby resulting in the complete nutrition package. Brands are competing on the basis of the new products that are more focused on the overall wellness than just reducing the weight.

Increase in the demand for weight loss dietary supplements has also tightened the regulations around product safety, manufacturing as well as efficacy claims. Appropriate actions are also being taken by regulatory bodies in the case of food and dietary supplements labeling violations. Consumers are showing interest in consuming the weight loss supplements that not just offer weight loss but also help in improving the immune system and in building muscle mass. The demand for probiotic products has also increased in the recent years.

However, increasing incidence of side-effects is hampering the market growth. Hence, companies are showing special interest in conducting research on the type of ingredients that can be safe to consume without causing any side-effects. The quality and quantity of ingredients in weight loss dietary supplements is also being focused on by the market players.

Soft Gell/Pills to Gain Maximum Revenue Share

Weight loss dietary supplements in the form of soft gell/pills are likely to gain more than half of the revenue share by 2017 end. Soft gell/pills are also projected to surpass US$ 18,500 million revenue by 2026 end. Meanwhile, weight loss dietary supplements in the form of powder are also likely to witness robust growth during 2017-2026.

Women are likely to be Among the Largest Users of the Weight Loss Dietary Supplements

Among various users of the weight loss dietary supplements, women are likely to gain the highest revenue share. Towards 2026 end, women as the end-users are projected to surpass US$ 19,400 million revenue. Meanwhile, men as the users of weight loss dietary supplements are also likely to show significant growth.

High Sales through Pharmacies Drug Store

Pharmacies drug store are likely to account for high sales of weight loss dietary supplements during 2017-2026. By 2026 end, pharmacies drug store are projected to surpass US$ 11,400 million revenue. Meanwhile, health & beauty store are also anticipated to show significant growth during 2017-2026.

Vitamins & Minerals Ingredients to Gain Maximum Traction in the Market

Vitamins & minerals ingredients are likely to be among the highest used and preferred ingredients in the weight loss dietary supplements. Vitamins & minerals are projected to create more than US$ 6,500 million incremental opportunity between the forecast period from 2017 to 2026.

North America to be the Largest Market in the Global Market for Weight Loss Dietary Supplements

North America is likely to emerge as the largest market for weight loss dietary supplements during 2017-2026. Presence of the leading market players and increasing number of regulations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the manufacturing and labeling of weight loss dietary supplements are some of the factors driving the growth of the market in North America. Moreover, manufacturers are also focusing on the research and increasing their product portfolio with the launch of new products in the region. This is also resulting in the market growth in North America.

Competition Tracking

Some of the leading players mentioned in the report are Abott Laboratories, Amway (Nutrilite), GlaxoSmithKline, Herbalife International, Glanbia, Pfizer, Stepan, American Health, FANCL, and Nature’s Sunshine Products.