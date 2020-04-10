Offshore Wind Turbine Market Analysis 2019-2026 By Applications, Horizontal, Verticals, Innovation, Technologies, Industry Strategies and Forecast 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Offshore Wind Turbine Market Trends Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Offshore Wind Turbine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Offshore Wind Turbine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Offshore Wind Turbine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ADWEN

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

Senvion

Siemens Wind Power

AREVA WIND

Clipper Windpower

Doosan

Gamesa

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Samsung Heavy Industries

Sinovel Wind Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Horizontal Axis

Vertical Axis

Segment by Application

Shallow Sea

Deep Sea

Table of Contents

1 Offshore Wind Turbine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Offshore Wind Turbine

1.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Horizontal Axis

1.2.3 Vertical Axis

1.3 Offshore Wind Turbine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Offshore Wind Turbine Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Shallow Sea

1.3.3 Deep Sea

1.4 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market Size

1.5.1 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Offshore Wind Turbine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Offshore Wind Turbine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Offshore Wind Turbine Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Offshore Wind Turbine Production

3.4.1 North America Offshore Wind Turbine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Offshore Wind Turbine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Offshore Wind Turbine Production

3.5.1 Europe Offshore Wind Turbine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Offshore Wind Turbine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Offshore Wind Turbine Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Offshore Wind Turbine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Offshore Wind Turbine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Offshore Wind Turbine Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Offshore Wind Turbine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Offshore Wind Turbine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Offshore Wind Turbine Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Offshore Wind Turbine Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Offshore Wind Turbine Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Offshore Wind Turbine Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Offshore Wind Turbine Business

7.1 ADWEN

7.1.1 ADWEN Offshore Wind Turbine Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ADWEN Offshore Wind Turbine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

7.2.1 MHI Vestas Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Turbine Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 MHI Vestas Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Turbine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Senvion

7.3.1 Senvion Offshore Wind Turbine Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Senvion Offshore Wind Turbine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Siemens Wind Power

7.4.1 Siemens Wind Power Offshore Wind Turbine Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Siemens Wind Power Offshore Wind Turbine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 AREVA WIND

7.5.1 AREVA WIND Offshore Wind Turbine Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 AREVA WIND Offshore Wind Turbine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Clipper Windpower

7.6.1 Clipper Windpower Offshore Wind Turbine Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Clipper Windpower Offshore Wind Turbine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Doosan

7.7.1 Doosan Offshore Wind Turbine Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Doosan Offshore Wind Turbine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Gamesa

7.8.1 Gamesa Offshore Wind Turbine Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Gamesa Offshore Wind Turbine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 GENERAL ELECTRIC

7.9.1 GENERAL ELECTRIC Offshore Wind Turbine Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 GENERAL ELECTRIC Offshore Wind Turbine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Samsung Heavy Industries

7.10.1 Samsung Heavy Industries Offshore Wind Turbine Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Samsung Heavy Industries Offshore Wind Turbine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Sinovel Wind Group

8 Offshore Wind Turbine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Offshore Wind Turbine Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Offshore Wind Turbine

8.4 Offshore Wind Turbine Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Distributors List

9.3 Offshore Wind Turbine Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market Forecast

11.1 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Offshore Wind Turbine Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Offshore Wind Turbine Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Offshore Wind Turbine Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Offshore Wind Turbine Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Offshore Wind Turbine Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Offshore Wind Turbine Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Offshore Wind Turbine Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Offshore Wind Turbine Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

