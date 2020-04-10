Organic Dairy Products Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Our latest research report entitled Organic Dairy Products Market (by product type(organic butter, cheese, desserts, milk powder, probiotics, yogurt), distribution channels(convenience stores& grocery, specialty organic online stores, direct selling, hypermarkets & supermarkets,)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Organic Dairy Products. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Organic Dairy Products cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Organic Dairy Products growth factors.

The forecast Organic Dairy Products Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Organic Dairy Products on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. Global organic dairy products market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 12% and 13% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Organic dairy products are produced from milk obtained from live stocks fed with only organic feed and raised as per the organic farming regulations, without the use of growth hormones. Moreover, it is ensured that no residue antibiotics are there in the live stocks, by complying with the waiting period regulations for antibiotics during illness. The productivity of the live stocks fed with organic feed is higher, as feed does not contain chemical pesticides or other chemical elements and hence the emission of greenhouse gases are also less. The major organic dairy products include butter, cheese, desserts, milk, milk powder, milk-based beverages, probiotics, yogurt, and some others.

Heavy investments in advanced technologies, product innovations, production capacity expansion, and marketing and awareness programs for improving the awareness about health benefits of organic dairy products, by major players such as Arla Foods, Danone, Kraft Foods, Nestle S.A, and some others characterizes the global organic dairy products market.

Due to health consciousness and awareness about the health benefits of using natural and organic products, the consumer preference for organic dairy products are increasing and it is driving the growth of the global organic dairy products market. Moreover, the government policies that promote the use of organic products and awareness programs run by various organizations are expected to enhance the growth of the global organic dairy products market. Organic milk segment dominates the global organic dairy products market with a share of around 50%, as consumers are preferring milk produced without the use of harmful chemicals and hormones. As no chemicals are used for the production of organic milk, there is a significant reduction in the risk of cancer, chronic fatigue, and gastrointestinal ailments. Moreover, it will aid in improving the immunity power and hence the demand for the organic dairy products is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Organic dairy farming is costly, when compared to the conventional dairy farming, as the organic feeds need for more manual hours, and maintaining strict organic farming standards involve huge investments, in order to maintain organic certification. Hence, the costs of the organic products are high and it is a restraint for the global organic dairy products market. Fake organic labeled products are a threat to the organic dairy products market, as unaware consumers end up buying those fake products. However, the high cost is not deterring consumers who are seeking healthy, natural and organic dairy products and hence there is the opportunity for major players in the market to focus on product innovation and expansion of manufacturing capacities. Increasing the processing capabilities, to meet the increasing demand for organic dairy products, is a major challenge for the major players in the global organic dairy products market. Moreover, stringent regulations by governments for awarding organic certification is another challenge for the major players in the organic dairy products market, as it is important to have the organic label to meet the requirement of the consumers.

Market Segmentation by Product Type

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of organic dairy products market. Moreover, the global organic dairy products market is segmented by product type and by distribution channels. The global organic dairy products market by product type covers organic butter, organic cheese, organic desserts, organic milk, organic milk-based beverages, organic milk powder, organic probiotics, organic yogurt, and some others. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is segmented as convenience stores& grocery stores, direct selling, hypermarkets & supermarkets, online stores, specialty organic stores, and some others.

Competitive Landscape

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global organic dairy products market include Aurora Organic Dairy, Arla Foods, Ben & Jerry, Danone, Eden Foods Inc, Fonterra Group Cooperative Limited, Kraft Foods, Kroger Company, Nestle S.A, Organic Valley, Safeway Inc, World Foods Market Inc., and Yeo Valley Ltd.

