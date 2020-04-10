Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Monostearate Market Global Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2017 – 2027

Emulsifiers are hydrophilic and hydrophobic in nature. Emulsifiers are used across various industrial applications. Polyoxyethylene sorbitan monostearate is yellowish-brown emulsifier, which is obtained through the reaction between ethylene oxide, sorbitol along with anhydrides and commercially edible stearic acid, obtained from vegetable fats and oils.

Polyoxyethylene sorbitan monostearate is commonly known as polysorbate 60 which is characterised as synthetic compound. Polyoxyethylene sorbitan monostearate is extensively used as emulsions as they help to reduce the surface tension of the constituents that needs to be emulsified. Polyoxyethylene sorbitan monostearate being a non-ionic emulsifier, it is used to disperse oil in water and acts as a surfactant and thus finding extensive use in pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry.

Global Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan MonostearateMarket: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing demand for compounds with versatile properties among manufacturers represents opportunitisc platform for the growth of polyoxyethylene sorbitan monostearate market. In food and beverage industry it offers broad spectrum of applications such as it prevents staling of the baked products, being emulsifier it helps prevent oil separation from artificial whipped cream and helps to stabilise the colour additives along with other ingredients throughout the mixture.

Thereby enhancing the texture and quality of food products, contributing to the growth of polyoxyethylene sorbitan monostearate market. Characteristics properties of polyoxyethylene sorbitan monostearate such as thickening agents and ability to reduce surface tension is widely used in skin care formulas and other personal care products such as lotions, shampoos, creams and fragrance powders among others. With increasing inclination of consumers towards better and enhanced personal care products, demand for polyoxyethylene sorbitan monostearate as thickening agent is expected to grow significantly in the forthcoming years.

Moreover, due to other peculiar properties of polyoxyethylene sorbitan monostearate such as lubricating agents and gelling agents, it is predominantly used in the manufacturing of pills and capsules and also helps to prolong the shelf life of certain medicines. Hence, spurring the demand for polyoxyethylene sorbitan monostearate market across industrial applications.

However, excessive consumption of products containing polyoxyethylene sorbitan monostearate may cause diarrhoea, abdominal discomfort among others. Hence, may affect the growth of polyoxyethylene sorbitan monostearate market. Moreover, polyoxyethylene sorbitan monostearate may have animal derived source, hence vegan population may abstain from consumption of such products. Thereby, hampering the growth of polyoxyethylene sorbitan monostearate market.

