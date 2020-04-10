Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Market 2019-2026 Industry Analysis and Forecast | GlobalQYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Market Growth Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Potassium Chloride Fertilizers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Potassium Chloride Fertilizers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

ASA (Norway)

Agrium Inc. (Canada)

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (Canada)

EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland)

The Mosaic Company (U.S.)

JSC Belaruskali (Belarus)

HELM AG (Germany)

Israel Chemicals Ltd.(Israel)

Borealis AG (Austria)

Sinofert Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)

K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (Germany) Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Solid

Liquid Segment by Application

Broadcasting

Foliar

Fertigation

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Potassium Chloride Fertilizers

1.2 Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Solid

1.2.3 Liquid

1.3 Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Broadcasting

1.3.3 Foliar

1.3.4 Fertigation

1.3 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Market Size

1.4.1 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production

3.4.1 North America Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production

3.5.1 Europe Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Business

7.1 ASA (Norway)

7.1.1 ASA (Norway) Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ASA (Norway) Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Agrium Inc. (Canada)

7.2.1 Agrium Inc. (Canada) Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Agrium Inc. (Canada) Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (Canada)

7.3.1 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (Canada) Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (Canada) Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland)

7.4.1 EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland) Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland) Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 The Mosaic Company (U.S.)

7.5.1 The Mosaic Company (U.S.) Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 The Mosaic Company (U.S.) Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 JSC Belaruskali (Belarus)

7.6.1 JSC Belaruskali (Belarus) Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 JSC Belaruskali (Belarus) Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 HELM AG (Germany)

7.7.1 HELM AG (Germany) Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 HELM AG (Germany) Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Israel Chemicals Ltd.(Israel)

7.8.1 Israel Chemicals Ltd.(Israel) Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Israel Chemicals Ltd.(Israel) Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Borealis AG (Austria)

7.9.1 Borealis AG (Austria) Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Borealis AG (Austria) Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Sinofert Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)

7.10.1 Sinofert Holdings Limited (Hong Kong) Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Sinofert Holdings Limited (Hong Kong) Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (Germany)

8 Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Potassium Chloride Fertilizers

8.4 Potassium Chloride Fertilizers Industrial Chain Analysis

