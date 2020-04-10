Report Explores the Global Application Delivery Network Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Our latest research report entitled Application Delivery Network Market (by Products (Application Controllers, Application Gateways, Application Security Solutions), by End-Users (Cloud Service Providers, Enterprises, Telecommunications Service Providers), by Verticals (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Consumer Goods, Government, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Application Delivery Network. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Application Delivery Network cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Application Delivery Network growth factors.

The forecast Application Delivery Network Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Application Delivery Network on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global application delivery network market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 16.2% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. Infinium Global Research predicts the global application delivery network market to grow from USD 3.29 Billion in 2015 to USD 6.97 Billion by 2023.

The report identified that global application delivery network is driven by factors such as application performance scaling and security, data center consolidation and virtualization initiatives, and business agility and mobility. While the restraining factors include growth in end-User devices and mobile connections, and limitation of internet. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as significant increase in mobile data traffic, and migration toward cloud.

Application delivery network refers to a set of technologies that provides application availability, visibility, security and acceleration. Application delivery network ensures that the application is securely available across enterprise network. Moreover, application delivery network offers optimized capability to handle the demands of interactive applications. The IT enabled organizations are embracing application delivery network to effectively align with ever-changing business requirements and continuous technological innovations.

Application delivery network helps the organization to digitally transform their business by upgrading underlying application performance management technologies and processes. Significant increase in mobile data traffic and dynamic content, and need for integrated and cost-effective solution to improvise application response time has fuelled the market dynamics for application delivery network market. Furthermore, application delivery network acts as essential technology while migrating towards cloud-based deployment of applications. The IT enabled businesses are looking towards application delivery network to provide optimal performance, scalability and security to their applications with rise in number of users and devices.

Market Segmentation by Products, End-Users, And Verticals

The report on global application delivery network market covers segments such as products, end-users, and verticals.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global application delivery network market such as, A10 Networks, Aryaka Networks, Blue Coat Systems, Brocade Communications Systems, Cisco Systems, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Dell, F5 Networks, Hewlett-Packard Company, Juniper Networks, and Oracle Corporation.

