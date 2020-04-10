Rigid-flex PCB Market Business Overview and Insights 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Rigid-flex PCB Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The global Rigid-flex PCB market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Rigid-flex PCB volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rigid-flex PCB market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Schoeller-Electronics

Royal Circuits

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

CONTAG

San Francisco Circuits

AT and S

TTM Technologies

NCAB Group

Tech-Etch

Molex

Cirexx

Pioneer Circuits

Micro Systems Technologies Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Single Layer

Double Layer

Multi Layer Segment by Application

Military and Aerospace

Medical

Consumer Devices

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary



1 Rigid-flex PCB Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Rigid-flex PCB

1.2 Rigid-flex PCB Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Rigid-flex PCB Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Single Layer

1.2.3 Double Layer

1.2.4 Multi Layer

1.3 Rigid-flex PCB Segment by Application

1.3.1 Rigid-flex PCB Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Military and Aerospace

1.3.3 Medical

1.3.4 Consumer Devices

1.3.5 Other

1.3 Global Rigid-flex PCB Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Rigid-flex PCB Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Rigid-flex PCB Market Size

1.4.1 Global Rigid-flex PCB Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Rigid-flex PCB Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Rigid-flex PCB Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Rigid-flex PCB Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Rigid-flex PCB Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Rigid-flex PCB Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Rigid-flex PCB Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Rigid-flex PCB Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Rigid-flex PCB Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Rigid-flex PCB Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Rigid-flex PCB Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Rigid-flex PCB Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Rigid-flex PCB Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Rigid-flex PCB Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Rigid-flex PCB Production

3.4.1 North America Rigid-flex PCB Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Rigid-flex PCB Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Rigid-flex PCB Production

3.5.1 Europe Rigid-flex PCB Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Rigid-flex PCB Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Rigid-flex PCB Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Rigid-flex PCB Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Rigid-flex PCB Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Rigid-flex PCB Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Rigid-flex PCB Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Rigid-flex PCB Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Rigid-flex PCB Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Rigid-flex PCB Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Rigid-flex PCB Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Rigid-flex PCB Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Rigid-flex PCB Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Rigid-flex PCB Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Rigid-flex PCB Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Rigid-flex PCB Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Rigid-flex PCB Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Rigid-flex PCB Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Rigid-flex PCB Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Rigid-flex PCB Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Rigid-flex PCB Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Rigid-flex PCB Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rigid-flex PCB Business

7.1 Schoeller-Electronics

7.1.1 Schoeller-Electronics Rigid-flex PCB Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Rigid-flex PCB Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Schoeller-Electronics Rigid-flex PCB Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Royal Circuits

7.2.1 Royal Circuits Rigid-flex PCB Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Rigid-flex PCB Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Royal Circuits Rigid-flex PCB Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

7.3.1 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Rigid-flex PCB Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Rigid-flex PCB Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Rigid-flex PCB Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 CONTAG

7.4.1 CONTAG Rigid-flex PCB Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Rigid-flex PCB Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 CONTAG Rigid-flex PCB Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 San Francisco Circuits

7.5.1 San Francisco Circuits Rigid-flex PCB Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Rigid-flex PCB Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 San Francisco Circuits Rigid-flex PCB Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 AT and S

7.6.1 AT and S Rigid-flex PCB Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Rigid-flex PCB Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 AT and S Rigid-flex PCB Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 TTM Technologies

7.7.1 TTM Technologies Rigid-flex PCB Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Rigid-flex PCB Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 TTM Technologies Rigid-flex PCB Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 NCAB Group

7.8.1 NCAB Group Rigid-flex PCB Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Rigid-flex PCB Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 NCAB Group Rigid-flex PCB Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Tech-Etch

7.9.1 Tech-Etch Rigid-flex PCB Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Rigid-flex PCB Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Tech-Etch Rigid-flex PCB Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Molex

7.10.1 Molex Rigid-flex PCB Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Rigid-flex PCB Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Molex Rigid-flex PCB Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Cirexx

7.12 Pioneer Circuits

7.13 Micro Systems Technologies

8 Rigid-flex PCB Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Rigid-flex PCB Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Rigid-flex PCB

8.4 Rigid-flex PCB Industrial Chain Analysis

