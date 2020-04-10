Small Scale LNG Market: In-depth, Detailed Survey and Outlook Report 2025

Natural gas is a clean source fossil fuel with lowest emission of pollutants. The energy sector is facing issues owing to strict regulations against climate change, widening supply and demand gap, rising concern relating to cleaner and sustainable source of energy, and depleting fossil resources. Natural gas is sustainable energy source. However, the source faces storage issues as the volume of natural gas is high. To solve this problem, natural gas is converted to liquid form at liquefaction terminals, for ease of transportation. At the destination of end use, the liquefied gas is again converted to gas at regasification terminals. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is natural gas in its, liquid form. The gas is cooled at -1600C to convert it into an odorless, colorless liquid, that can be again re-gasified at end use destination. The typical value chain for the LNG includes gas production & transmission, treatment & liquefaction plant, storage, LNG shipping in ballasts, receiving terminals, regasification, and then to end user.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2125829

Global Small Scale LNG market is expected to witness phenomenal growth during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow in Asia Pacific region and Africa region due to increasing demand for natural gas as fuel for power and automobile industry. Besides, the regions are experiencing surge in projects of liquefaction and regasification terminal. For instance, Japan and South Korea are increasing their liquefaction capacity, thus, driving the market. Egypt has emerged as new importer for LNG while Mozambique has discovered a new gas field, which will make the nation a huge gas exporter. Europe region is likely to follow the small-scale LNG market after Asia Pacific and Africa regions. According to European Union policies, the nations are phasing out coal-based power plants, thus creating surge in demand for LNG.

The global Small Scale LNG market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-small-scale-lng-market-research-report-2019-report.html/toc

This report focuses on Small Scale LNG volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Small Scale LNG market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gazprom (Russia)

Engie SA (France)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Wrtsil Corporation (Finland)

The Linde Group (Germany)

Skangas AS (Norway)

IHI Corporation (Japan)

Excelerate Energy L.P (U.S)

Prometheus Energy (U.S)

Cryostar (U.S.)

GE Oil & Gas (U.S.)

Novatek (Russia)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2125829



Segment by Type

Liquefaction Terminal

Regasification Terminal

Segment by Application

Utilities

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Marine

Transportation

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me @ https://latestmarketnews1.blogspot.com