Steam Trap Market Share 2019-2026 Segment by Product Types- Thermodynamic, Mechanical, Thermostatic and Others

The new research from Global QYResearch on Steam Trap Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Steam Trap market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Steam Trap volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Steam Trap market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Pentair

The Weir Group

Flowserve

Circor

Emerson Electric

Schlumberger

Thermax

Velan

Watts Water Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Product

Thermodynamic

Mechanical

Thermostatic

by Body Material

Steel

Iron

Others

Segment by Application

Drip Application

Process Application

Tracing Application

Table of Contents

1 Steam Trap Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Steam Trap

1.2 Steam Trap Segment by Product

1.2.1 Global Steam Trap Production Growth Rate Comparison by Product (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Thermodynamic

1.2.3 Mechanical

1.2.4 Thermostatic

1.3 Steam Trap Segment by Application

1.3.1 Steam Trap Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Drip Application

1.3.3 Process Application

1.3.4 Tracing Application

1.4 Global Steam Trap Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Steam Trap Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Steam Trap Market Size

1.5.1 Global Steam Trap Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Steam Trap Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Steam Trap Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Steam Trap Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Steam Trap Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Steam Trap Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Steam Trap Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Steam Trap Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Steam Trap Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Steam Trap Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Steam Trap Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Steam Trap Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Steam Trap Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Steam Trap Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Steam Trap Production

3.4.1 North America Steam Trap Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Steam Trap Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Steam Trap Production

3.5.1 Europe Steam Trap Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Steam Trap Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Steam Trap Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Steam Trap Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Steam Trap Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Steam Trap Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Steam Trap Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Steam Trap Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Steam Trap Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Steam Trap Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Steam Trap Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Steam Trap Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Steam Trap Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Steam Trap Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Steam Trap Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Steam Trap Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Steam Trap Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Steam Trap Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Steam Trap Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Steam Trap Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Steam Trap Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Steam Trap Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Steam Trap Business

7.1 Spirax-Sarco Engineering

7.1.1 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Steam Trap Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Steam Trap Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Steam Trap Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Pentair

7.2.1 Pentair Steam Trap Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Steam Trap Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Pentair Steam Trap Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 The Weir Group

7.3.1 The Weir Group Steam Trap Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Steam Trap Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 The Weir Group Steam Trap Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Flowserve

7.4.1 Flowserve Steam Trap Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Steam Trap Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Flowserve Steam Trap Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Circor

7.5.1 Circor Steam Trap Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Steam Trap Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Circor Steam Trap Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Emerson Electric

7.6.1 Emerson Electric Steam Trap Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Steam Trap Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Emerson Electric Steam Trap Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Schlumberger

7.7.1 Schlumberger Steam Trap Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Steam Trap Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Schlumberger Steam Trap Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Thermax

7.8.1 Thermax Steam Trap Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Steam Trap Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Thermax Steam Trap Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Velan

7.9.1 Velan Steam Trap Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Steam Trap Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Velan Steam Trap Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Watts Water Technologies

7.10.1 Watts Water Technologies Steam Trap Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Steam Trap Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Watts Water Technologies Steam Trap Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Steam Trap Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Steam Trap Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Steam Trap

8.4 Steam Trap Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Steam Trap Distributors List

9.3 Steam Trap Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Steam Trap Market Forecast

11.1 Global Steam Trap Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Steam Trap Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Steam Trap Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Steam Trap Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Steam Trap Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Steam Trap Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Steam Trap Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Steam Trap Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Steam Trap Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Steam Trap Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Steam Trap Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Steam Trap Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Steam Trap Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Steam Trap Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Steam Trap Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Steam Trap Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

