Strawberry Seed Oil Market size and forecast, 2017 – 2027

Strawberry seed oil is one of the oils rich in antioxidant, minerals and vitamins. The various constituents in the strawberry seed oil include fluorine, potassium, boron, magnesium, calcium etc. which are beneficial for skin. The strawberry seed are collected from various sources such as fruit juices, jam manufacturers. The seed collected is dried and cleaned which is then cold pressed to collect the strawberry seed oil. The strawberry seed oil is highly sustainable as it creates no wastage. Strawberry seed oil is an important ingredient for skin health. It is because the essential oils provide fatty acids such as omega-3 and omega-6 which improves the moisture barrier characteristics of the skin, and strawberry is an important source of these fatty acids.

The strawberry seed oil is widely used in anti-ageing and anti-wrinkle formulations, as skin soothing & skin regeneration etc. The presence of ellagic acid in the strawberry seed oil makes the oil, a perfect for anti-inflammatory and UV protection products. The global strawberry seed oil market is widely dependent upon the seed oils supplier, fluctuation in the supply greatly affects the production of strawberry seed oil market. In the extraction of strawberry seed oil, the initial capital cost is high owing to the machinery and equipment. However, the operating costs are minor wherein major ones are the labour cost and raw material costs.

Global Strawberry Seed Oil Market: Drivers and Restraints

The unsaturated strawberry seed oil is rich in a linoleic acid, the alpha-linolenic acid which are high in demand. The strawberry seed oil has wide application in the personal care industry. The growth of this industry highly influences the supply-demand ratio of the strawberry seed oil. For instance, the UV protection in the skin care products is in high demand which impetuses the global strawberry seed oil market. The growing demand for ant-aging creams and other skin care products increases the consumption of strawberry seed oil. The penetration of aromatherapy, health spas and recreational centres increases the consumption of strawberry seed oil. The increasing demand for strawberry seed oil for fragrances industry also drive the global strawberry seed oil market. The increasing penetration of online distribution is also one of the factors driving the global strawberry seed oil market.

Global Strawberry Seed Oil Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, strawberry seed oil market can be segmented as follows:-

Nutricosmetics

Nutritional supplements

Animal health

On the basis of end use industry, strawberry seed oil market can be segmented as follows:-

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Personal Care

Food

Global Strawberry Seed Oil Market: Region wise Outlook

The global strawberry seed oil market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The strawberry seed oil market in North America is matured and accounts major share in the global strawberry seed oil market. This is attributed by the U.S. being the leading country for strawberries production. Furthermore, the growing aromatherapy industries in the region drives the strawberry seed oil market. In Western European countries the strawberry seed oil market is influenced by the consumers growing interest in the nutrient-rich oils in personal care products. Also, the countries such as Germany and Spain one of the major exporters of strawberries.

The strawberry seed oil market in APEJ region is expected to grow at relatively high CAGR during the forecast period, with government support for agricultural activities. Also, the growing start-up’s environment in the Asian countries such as India for increasing the productivity of agricultural yield boost the strawberry cultivation which in turn boosts the strawberry seed oil market. In Japan, the demographic trends such as increasing rate of aged population hamper the manufacturing and agro-based industries and hence impacts the strawberry seed oil market.

Global Strawberry Seed Oil Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players identified in the global strawberry seed oil market include:

Connoils LLC

The Kerfoot Group

Statfold Seed Developments Ltd.

Eco Treasures NV

