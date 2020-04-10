Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market: Outlook on Revolutionary Trends 2025
The internet of things, or IoT, is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people that are provided with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction. IoT platforms are often referred to as middleware solutions, which are the plumbing of the IoT.
In 2018, the global Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
PTC
Telit
Amazon
Software AG
IBM
Blackberry
Microsoft
SAP
M2Mi
InterDigital
Ayla Networks
Autodesk
Nokia
Digi International
Google
Intel
Aeris
Cisco
Ericsson
Sierra Wireless
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Device Management IoT Platforms
Network Connectivity Management IoT Platforms
Application Enablement Platforms
Market segment by Application, split into
Smart Home
Smart City
Public Safety System
Manufacturing Process Management
Healthcare
Telematics
Construction
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
