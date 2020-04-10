Telecom Tower Power System Market to Incur High Value Growth at 12.2% CAGR During 2015 – 2025

Future Market Insights has recently published a report titled “Telecom Tower Power System Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2015–2025”. Telecom towers are an essential part of delivering communication services within a specified range. They are generally equipped with base band units (BBU), remote radio heads, antennas and small cells. Continuous power supply is necessary for data transmission through these RF devices and thus, telecom towers are generally connected with separate power systems. These power systems can use AC mains as well as a combination of diesel generators and batteries for power supply.

In terms of value, the global telecom tower power system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. The global telecom tower power system market was valued at US$ 4,160.0 Mn in 2016, and is projected to grow significantly and reach US$ 6,304.0 Mn by 2025, which can be attributed to the robust growth of telecom networking infrastructure in Asia Pacific.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-444

In this report, FMI has segmented the global telecom tower power system market on the basis of product type and region. By product type, the telecom tower power system market has been segmented into unreliable grid and off-grid. The unreliable grid segment has been further sub-segmented into diesel generators, digital generators and batteries and renewable energy. Similarly, the off-grid segment has been sub-segmented into diesel generators, digital generators and batteries and renewable energy.

The rising number of internet users and change in consumer behaviour in terms of cellular data uses are some of the factors driving the telecom tower power system market. In terms of value, the unreliable grid segment is projected to register more than a 69% market share by the end of year 2025.

High operating cost and stringent carbon emission regulations are some of the factors are inhibiting the growth of the global telecom tower power system market. Telecom tower operators that use diesel generators as a power source have to incur high operating costs since diesel prices increase annually by 1–2%. Higher operating costs result in lower profit margins for telecom tower companies and telecom service provider companies, which inhibits the market growth of telecom tower power systems at a global scale.

From a regional perspective, the global telecom tower power system market has been segmented into seven major regions, namely North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of value, the Asia Pacific Exc. Japan telecom tower power system market is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 14.4% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the transformation of existing telecom infrastructure to provide consumers with high speed internet services. In Eastern Europe, Russia is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of total revenue generation in the telecom tower power system market. In North America, the U.S. is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The demand for robust connectivity and continuous network innovation are some of the factors driving the North America telecom tower power system market.

Read Comprehensive Overview with Methodology of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-444

Key market participants covered in the report include American Tower Corporation, Bharti Infratel Ltd., GTL Infrastructure Ltd., Indus Towers Ltd., Eaton Towers Limited, Reliance Infratel Limited, Emerson Network Power, Inc., SBA, Viom Networks Limited, Crown Castle International Corporation, and GE Energy Infrastructure. Such prominent vendors of telecom tower power systems have been continuously focusing on forming partnerships and agreements to promote the approach of shared infrastructure in the capital intensive telecom tower power system market. The report also describes company-specific strategies, key differentiators, market structure and competitive share analysis related to prominent industry stakeholders.