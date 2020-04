Urinalysis Market – Rising Number of Surgeries and Healthcare Procedures Drive the Market

Global Urinalysis Market: Snapshot

The global market for urinalysis has been growing at a fast rate due to increased incidence of diabetes among people across the globe. On a global scale, the major cause of end-stage renal disease and kidney failure is diabetes. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) found that approximately 338 million new cases of diabetes were recorded in 2014, while as many as 3.2 million suffered from end-stage renal disease (ESRD) in 2015.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/urinalysis-market.html

Urinalysis is a set of tests for detecting some common diseases such as kidney disorders, diabetes, liver problems, and urinary tract infections. The test consists of several microscopic, visual, and chemical examinations that identify cells, levels of creatinine, epithelial cells, and substances such as casts or crystals in the urine. These detections are crucial in the process of disease diagnosis. These tests are also conducted during routine pregnancy check-ups, when one is admitted to the hospital, and even before a surgery.

The global market for urinalysis is expected to grow steadily with a CAGR of 5.4%. In 2015, the market was valued at US$929.9 mn, which will rise to US$1.5 bn by the end of 2024.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4334

By Test Setting, Laboratory-based Segment to Continue to Grow

In terms of test setting, the urinalysis market was dominated by the laboratory-based segment in 2015 and is expected to continue to hold its dominant position over the coming years. This development is due to the increasing geriatric population, increased frequency of unhealthy lifestyles, and growing incidence of infectious diseases worldwide.

On the basis of type of test, the biochemical segment lead the urinalysis market in 2015, on account of the widely accepted usage of dipsticks (reagent strips) that detect the presence of constituents in urine. Also, it is convenient to operate this technique as it is readily available. The hospital segment leads the market in terms of end users in the global market for urinalysis.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4334

Among the key products in the urinalysis market, consumables occupy the foremost position. High rate of acceptance of single-use, rigid, and sterile disposable products is boosting the growth of this segment. Under the consumables segment, plastic consumables will emerge as a terrain for immense opportunities.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com