A2P and P2A Messaging Market to Witness Huge Growth with USD USD 60.46 Million by 2024

The global a2p and p2a messaging market is expected to grow from USD 42.56 billion 2017 to USD 60.46 billion by the end of 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.14%.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on global a2p and p2a messaging market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the economies and geographies of the potential customer group can help to gain business acumen for better strategic decision making. Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the strategies adopted by the players in different verticals and help the organization to decide target audience.

This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.This research report categorizes the global a2p and p2a messaging market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Messaging Platform, the a2p and p2a messaging is studied across Cloud API Messaging Platform, and Traditional & Managed Messaging Platform.

Based on Traffic, the a2p and p2a messaging is studied across Multi-Country, and National.

Based on Industry, the a2p and p2a messaging is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality.

Based on Application, the a2p and p2a messaging is studied across Authentication Services, Customer Relationship Management Services, Inquiry & Search Related Services, Interactive Messages, Notifications & Alerts, Promotional & Marketing Services, Pushed Content Services, and Voting & Entertainment.

Based on geography, the a2p and p2a messaging is studied across Americas (United States), Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, and Saudi Arabia), and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and India).

Company Usability Profiles:

The a2p and p2a messaging market research report provides the company usability profiles and analyze the business overview, business product offering, SWOT analysis, and business strategy of the following company:

1. AT&T Inc.

2. CLX Communications AB

3. DIMOCO Europe GmbH

4. Dialogue Communications Ltd.

5. Infobip Ltd.

6. Mahindra Comviva

7. MobiWeb Technologies Pvt Ltd.

8. Netsize SA

9. Retarus Group

10. Route Mobile Limited

11. SAP SE

12. Tata Communications Ltd.

13. Twilio, Inc.

14. tyntec Ltd.

Research Methodology:

Our market forecasting is based on a market model derived from market connectivity, dynamics, and identified influential factors around which assumptions about the market are made. These assumptions are enlightened by fact-bases, put by primary and secondary research instruments, regressive analysis and an extensive connect with industry people. Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides quantified insight to support your decision-making process. The interview is recorded, and the information gathered in put on the drawing board with the information collected through secondary research.

Reasons to Buy:

1. To comprehensively understand of the a2p and p2a messaging market with respect to major influencing factor such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges

2. To strategically analyze each vertical and geographic sub-segment in the a2p and p2a messaging market and its individual growth and its impact towards the growth of overall market

3. To position selected vendors in 360iResearch FPNV Positioning Matrix for the a2p and p2a messaging market to uncover a competitive landscape based on business strategy and product satisfaction