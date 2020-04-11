Acrylic Acid Market Competitive analysis – Basf, DOW, Nippon Shokubai, Akema, Formosa

Acrylic acid is an organic compound with the formula CH2=CHCO2H. It is the simplest unsaturated carboxylic acid, consisting of a vinyl group connected directly to a carboxylic acid terminus. This colorless liquid has a characteristic acrid or tart smell. It is miscible with water, alcohols, ethers, and chloroform.

Acrylic acid market is mainly occupied by EU and Asian companies, the China companies’ product is relatively lower in quality and price, and it is shocked by the Japan, Korea and Taiwan product.

With the economic growth of emerging countries, the supply of acrylic acid remains tight in Asia, especially in China, as well as in North and South America.

The “Acrylic Acid Market Research” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Acrylic Acid market. Acrylic Acid industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Acrylic Acid industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Acrylic Acid Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Basf

DOW

Nippon Shokubai

Akema

Formosa

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chem

Toagosei

Sasol

Hexion

Idemitsu Kosan

Jiangsu Jurong

HUAYI

Satellite

Basf-YPC

Sanmu Group

Shandong Kaitai

CNOOC

ChemChina

CNPC

Eastern Petr

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Acrylic Acid 100%

Acrylic Acid 80%

Acrylic Acid/Toluene

By Application, the market can be split into

Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP)

Dispersants

Flocculants

Thickening Agents

Adhesives

Global Acrylic Acid Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Acrylic Acid industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Acrylic Acid Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Acrylic Acid capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Acrylic Acid manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

