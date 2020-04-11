Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Banking Market Size, Drivers, Revenue, Growth, Trend, Thematic Research, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Banking Market-Thematic Research” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Banking-Thematic Research : For six decades machine learning (ML) was poised to take off because members of the ‘artificial intelligentsia’ had already come up with the theoretical models that could make it work. The problem was that they were waiting for rich data sets and affordable ‘accelerated computing’ technology to ignite it.

These are now becoming more available, and amid a swirl of hype, ML – i.e., software that becomes smarter as it trains itself on large amounts of data – has gone mainstream, and within five years its deployment will be essential to the survival of companies of all shapes and sizes across all sectors.

For many investors, ML=AI; ML is an AI technology that allows machines to learn by using algorithms to interpret data from connected ‘things’ to predict outcomes and learn from successes and failures.

Request a sample of “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Banking Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/70348

There are many other AI technologies – from image recognition to natural language processing (NLP), gesture control, context awareness, and predictive APIs – but ML is where most of the investment community’s funding has flowed in recent years. It is also the technology most likely to allow machines to ultimately surpass the intelligence levels of humans.

Many companies, like Alphabet, have already become ‘AI-first’ companies, with machine learning at their core. At the same time, many ML techniques are getting commoditized by being open sourced and pre-packaged into developer toolkits that anyone can use.

Scope

This report is part of our ecosystem of thematic investment research reports, supported by our “thematic engine”. About our Thematic Research Ecosystem –

– Researcher has developed a unique thematic methodology for valuing technology, media and telecom companies based on their relative strength in the big investment themes that are impacting their industry. Whilst most investment research is underpinned by backwards looking company valuation models, Researcher’s thematic methodology identifies which companies are best placed to succeed in a future filled with multiple disruptive threats. To do this, Researcher tracks the performance of the top 600 technology, media and telecom stocks against the 50 most important themes driving their earnings, generating 30,000 thematic scores. The algorithms in Researcher’s “thematic engine” help to clearly identify the winners and losers within the TMT sector. Our 600 TMT stocks are categorised into 18 sectors. Each sector scorecard has a thematic screen, a risk screen and a valuation screen. Our thematic research ecosystem has a three-tiered reporting structure: single theme, multi-theme and sector scorecard. This report is a Multi-Theme report, covering all stocks, all sectors and all themes, giving readers a strong sense of how everything fits together and how conflicting themes might interact with one another.

Purchase “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Banking Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/70348

Reasons to buy

– Our thematic investment research product, supported by our thematic engine, is aimed at senior (C-Suite) executives in the corporate world as well as institutional investors.

– Corporations: Helps CEOs in all industries understand the disruptive threats to their competitive landscape

– Investors: Helps fund managers focus their time on the most interesting investment opportunities in global TMT.

– Our unique differentiator, compared to all our rival thematic research houses, is that our thematic engine has a proven track record of predicting winners and losers.

Companies Mentioned:

Alphabet

Amazon

Apple

Baidu

Cognex

Facebook

IBM

iFlytek

Intel

Nvidia

Salesforce

SAP

Splunk

Darktrace

Descartes Labs

Mobvoi

Palantir

Sentient Technologies

Vicarious

Ayasdi

Blue Yonder

FinGenius

Ipsoft

Kabbage

Kensho

LendUp

DataFox

MetaMind

Numenta

Preferred Networks

Quid

Sentient Tech

Uber

Viv Labs

Zephyr Health

BBVA

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

Danske Bank

DBS Bank (Digibank)

Garanti

ICBC

La Caixa

Nordea

N26

USAA

Wells Fargo

Table of Contents

PLAYERS 3

TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING 4

Definitions 4

History of machine learning 4

How does deep learning work? 4

TRENDS 7

Technology trends 7

Macro-economic trends 9

Applications of AI in Retail Banking 10

VALUE CHAIN 12

Ten categories of AI software 13

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS 20

The tech sector’s angle 20

The Webscale companies 20

Enterprise software players 21

Proprietary datasets are also important 21

AI and ML are transforming the chipset market 21

The two critical components of any successful AI engine 22

WHAT AI MEANS FOR RETAIL BANKS 24

Recommendations for retail banks 24

How AI vendors can sell into the retail banking sector 26

Recommendations for IT vendors 26

Timeline 28

Market size and growth forecasts 30

COMPANIES SECTION 31

Listed tech companies 31

Privately held tech companies 34

Retail banking companies 37

APPENDIX: OUR “THEMATIC” RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 40

About us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical research cognizance

Phone No. : +1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

Email.: [email protected]

Website URL: http://www.arcognizance.com