Automated Guided Vehicle Market Size, Region, Type, Market Trend, Application, Growth Rate, and Future Forecast till 2024

“Increasing demand for automation and material handling equipment in various process industries is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of automated guided vehicle market globally”

The global automated guided vehicle market is expected to grow from USD 1.84 billion 2017 to USD 3.22 billion by the end of 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.34%.

Market Segmentation & Coverage: The report on global automated guided vehicle market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the economies and geographies of the potential customer group can help to gain business acumen for better strategic decision making. Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the strategies adopted by the players in different verticals and help the organization to decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Company Usability Profiles:

The automated guided vehicle market research report provides the company usability profiles and analyze the business overview, business product offering, SWOT analysis, and business strategy of the following company:

1. Addverb Technologies

2. Daifuku Co., Ltd.

3. E&K Automation GmbH

4. Fetch Robotics, Inc.

5. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

6. Invia Robotics, Inc.

7. JBT Corporation

8. KION GROUP AG

9. KUKA Robotics

10. Kollmorgen Corporation

11. Locus Robotics, Inc.

12. MoTuM N.V.

13. SSI Schaefer LLC

14. Seegrid Corporation

15. Toyota Industries Corporation

This research report categorizes the global automated guided vehicle market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Battery Type

1. Lead

2. Lithium-Ion

3. Nickel-Based

Based on Function

1. Assembly

2. Distribution

3. Packaging

4. Storage

5. Transportation

Based on Navigation Technology

1. Inductive Guidance

2. Laser Guidance

3. Magnetic Guidance

4. Optical Tape Guidance

5. Vision Guidance

Based on Type

1. Assembly Line Vehicle

2. Forklift Truck

3. Pallet Truck

4. Tow Vehicle

5. Unit Load Carrier

Based on Industry

1. Aerospace & Defense

2. Automotive & Transportation

3. Consumer Goods & Retail

4. Food & Beverage

5. Healthcare & Life Sciences

6. Manufacturing

Based on Geography

1. Americas (United States)

2. Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, and Saudi Arabia)

3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and India)

Research Methodology:

Our market forecasting is based on a market model derived from market connectivity, dynamics, and identified influential factors around which assumptions about the market are made. These assumptions are enlightened by fact-bases, put by primary and secondary research instruments, regressive analysis and an extensive connect with industry people. Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides quantified insight to support your decision-making process. The interview is recorded, and the information gathered in put on the drawing board with the information collected through secondary research.

Reasons to Buy:

1. To comprehensively understand of the automated guided vehicle market with respect to major influencing factor such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges

2. To strategically analyze each vertical and geographic sub-segment in the automated guided vehicle market and its individual growth and its impact towards the growth of overall market

3. To position selected vendors in 360iResearch FPNV Positioning Matrix for the automated guided vehicle market to uncover a competitive landscape based on business strategy and product satisfaction