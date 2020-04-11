Automatic Environmental Control Manufacturing Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis On The Future Growth Prospects to 2022

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Automatic Environmental Control Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2022” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global automatic environmental control manufacturing market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for automatic controls pertaining to air conditioning and heating. Emerging market growth, low interest rate environment, urbanization, rising population, rapid growth in manufacturing and construction industries is driving the demand for automatic environmental control products. At the same time, there is mounting pressure on environmental control manufacturing to reduce costs, enhance product features and offer automatic controls integrated with IoT technologies. The market for automatic environmental control manufacturing reached a value of nearly $81.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% to nearly $123.4 billion by 2022.

The market for automatic environmental control is somewhat concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, United Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll-Rand plc and others. Automatic environmental control for air-conditioning equipment accounted for the largest share of the market for automatic environment control in 2017 at REDACTED%. The highest growth is projected to come from automaticenvironmental control for refrigeration equipment which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%. Majorfactors included economic growth, rapid growth in construction and manufacturing industries.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for automatic environment control manufacturing, accounting for REDACTED% of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe, and North America. Going forward,North America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the automatic environment control market,estimated to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%, followed by Africa, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%.

The USA is the largest market in terms of value in the automatic environment control market. Germany and the USA are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% and REDACTED%,respectively.

The market is challenged by restraints such as decline in stringent regulations, interest rate increases and rising trade protectionism.

