Automotive Composites 2019 Market by Top Manufacturers with Sales, Price, Revenue and Growth, Forecast 2025

Automotive Composites Market 2019

Automotive Composites refers to chemical composite materials used in automobiles, such as fiber, resin, etc.

Increasing usage of the light weight, cost effective and sturdy components will drive the industry demand.

The global Automotive Composites market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Composites volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Composites market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ACP Composites

Clear Water Composites

Cytec Solvay Group

DowAksa

Hexceloration

HITCO Carbon Composites

Johns Manvilleoration

Jushi Group

Koninklijke Ten Cate bv

Owens Corning

Polar Manufacturing

Protech Composites

Revchem Composites

Rock West Composites

Scott Bader

SGL Group

Teijin

Toho Tenax America

TORAY INDUSTRIES

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fibe

Resin

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Automotive Composites Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Composites

1.2 Automotive Composites Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Composites Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Fibe

1.2.3 Resin

1.3 Automotive Composites Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Composites Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Automotive Composites Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive Composites Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Automotive Composites Market Size

1.5.1 Global Automotive Composites Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Composites Production (2014-2025)

………..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Composites Business

7.1 ACP Composites

7.1.1 ACP Composites Automotive Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Automotive Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ACP Composites Automotive Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Clear Water Composites

7.2.1 Clear Water Composites Automotive Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Automotive Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Clear Water Composites Automotive Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Cytec Solvay Group

7.3.1 Cytec Solvay Group Automotive Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Automotive Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Cytec Solvay Group Automotive Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 DowAksa

7.4.1 DowAksa Automotive Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Automotive Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 DowAksa Automotive Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Hexceloration

7.5.1 Hexceloration Automotive Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Automotive Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Hexceloration Automotive Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 HITCO Carbon Composites

7.6.1 HITCO Carbon Composites Automotive Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Automotive Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 HITCO Carbon Composites Automotive Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Johns Manvilleoration

7.7.1 Johns Manvilleoration Automotive Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Automotive Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Johns Manvilleoration Automotive Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Jushi Group

7.8.1 Jushi Group Automotive Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Automotive Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Jushi Group Automotive Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

