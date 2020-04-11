Big Data in Insurance Market Drivers, Thematic Research, Revenue, Application Industry Trends and Demand Analysis

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Big Data in Insurance Market-Thematic Research” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends

Big Data in Insurance-Global Thematic Research : Insurance is a highly data-intensive industry, making it extremely important for insurers to manage large volumes of data from both traditional and non-traditional sources. As a result, many insurers are spending significant amounts on building Big Data capabilities, finding that Big Data analytics can have an impact on nearly all insurance processes, from product development to claims management.

The objective should be to identify areas where Big Data can make a difference and create value for both insurers and the insured. Technology vendors are also aware of Big Data’s ability to deliver business insights. Simplification, cost reduction and revenue growth are the three key drivers behind Big Data’s adoption in the insurance industry.

Scope

– This report analyses the impact of big data on the insurance industry.

– It analyses how insurers are spending significant amounts on building their big data capabilities, finding that big data analytics can have an impact on nearly all insurance processes, from product development to claims management.

– Simplification, cost reduction and revenue growth are being seen as the three key drivers behind big data’s adoption in the insurance industry.

Reasons to buy

– The report highlights some of the market-leading players in each category of the big data value chain.

– It identifies the main trends expected over the next two years in the big data theme.

– It provides an industry analysis, explaining how data center computing is at the heart of virtually everything done online.

– The report discusses the impact of big data on insurance through recommendations for both insurers and technology providers.

– The report explores the key segments of the big data value chain and its value to consumers and businesses.

– It offers a technology briefing, explaining how big data combines traditional data management technologies with new forms of data processing that are better suited to modern formats.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Arista Networks

Cisco

Cloudera

Hortonworks

HPE

IBM

Intel

Google

Juniper Networks

Micron

MicroStrategy

Microsoft

NeoPhotonics

Nutanix

Nvidia

Oracle

Pure Storage

Red Hat

SAP

Software AG

Tableau

Talend

Vmware

Alpine Data Labs

Alteryx

Birst

Capsenta

Dataiku

DataVirtuality

Delphix

Denodo Technologies

Informatica

Logi Analytics

MarkLogic

PostgreSQL

Qlik

RapidMiner

Reltio

TIBCO

AXA

GEICO

Metromile

Progressive

Swiss Re

Transamerica

USAA

Table of Contents

PLAYERS 3

TRENDS 4

Data Trends 4

Industry Growth Drivers 5

Hardware Trends 6

Software Trends 8

Big Data Trends in the Insurance Sector 8

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS 12

Mergers and Acquisitions 15

Timeline 16

THE IMPACT OF BIG DATA ON INSURANCE 18

Recommendations on Big Data for (Re)Insurers 20

Recommendations on Big Data for Technology Vendors 20

VALUE CHAIN 21

COMPANIES SECTION 23

Public Tech Companies 23

Private Tech Companies 27

Insurance Companies 29

TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING 30

GLOSSARY 32

APPENDIX: OUR “THEMATIC” RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 35

