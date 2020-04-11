Bioinspired and Nanoengineered Surfaces Market Latest Trend and Development- Technology And Research (A*Star), General Electric Global Research

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Bioinspired and Nanoengineered Surfaces: Technologies, Applications and Global Markets” to its huge collection of research reports.

The scope of this report is the global market for all products based on bioinspired and nanoengineered surfaces.

An overview of current technology explores pioneering R&D including unique capillary and optical interaction properties, various fabrication methods as well as first-generation commercial application five-year revenue projections for biomimetically inspired NES. In addition, an analysis of superhydrophobic and superhydrophilic patents identifies the most active global players.

Chapter 4Market applications for the biological/biomedical, automotive, aerospace/marine/military sectors. In particular, it identifies five-year commercial revenue projections and potential market developments in these segments. The biological/biomedical market includes oil/water repellency, antibacterial surface treatments, antibiofouling, dry adhesion and synthetic gradient refractive index optics. The automotive market includes glass, exterior paint and plastics with an emphasis on water/dirt/insect repellency, and antifrost, antifog and antireflective surface treatments. The aerospace market focuses on protection coatings; water, ice, dirt and corrosion repellency and optical pilot laser protection. The marine and military markets focus on antibiofouling and drag reduction, and anti-fog windshields and anti-ice visors, respectively.

Chapter 5Market applications for the electronics, energy/environmental and materials sectors. In particular, it identifies five-year commercial revenue projections and potential market developments in these segments. The focus of the electronics market is superhydrophobic waterproofing and oleophobicity for mobile communication devices such as cell phones and tablets as well as hearing aids. The energy/environmental market includes long shelf life batteries, fuel cell components, HVAC heat exchanger coils, oil and gas flow equipment lubricants, oil/water separation and remediation, rigid and flexible solar panels, water harvesting, and wind and steam turbines. The materials market segment includes self-cleaning aluminum and cement/concrete, as well as glass, plastic architectural building materials and sanitary ceramics/tileware.

Chapter 6Market applications for the optics, textiles and other segments. In particular, it identifies five-year commercial revenue projections and potential market developments in these segments. The optics segment includes antireflective and 3D mobile device displays while textiles includes indoor and outdoor waterproofing such as high-performance sports apparel, consumer packaging, sensors, and liquid processing/manufacturing.

Chapter 7Geographic segmentation of market applications. This chapter focuses on the geographic segmentation of companies involved in the nine segments detailed in chapters 4, 6 and 6. Although U.S. companies predominate in NES developments in all commercial market sectors, there is wide global interest.

Chapter 8Industry structure. More than 60 companies have been identified as having significant development operations involving the commercial exploitation of nanoengineered surfaces. These companies are targeting a variety of market sectors and a broad range of applications. Detailed profiles of their specific market interests and current status are outlined.

Report includes:

– 63 tables

– An overview of the global market for nanoengineered surfaces, with coverage of the evolution and inspiration through biomimetics and bioinspired designs

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Discussion of fabrication techniques, and properties such as solid-liquid interfaces, solid-solid interfaces, solid-vapor interfaces, biological interfaces, and optical interfaces

– Examination of applications in terms of end uses and commercial prospects in the areas of biomedical, solar energy, electronics and displays, industrial process management, metal corrosion and wear, personal care such as cosmetics and hearing aids, photonics, protective coatings, and sensors

– Patent analyses

– Company profiles of major players in the market, including Agency For Science, Technology And Research (A*Star), General Electric Global Research, Italcementi S.P.A, Liquipel Llc , Slips Technologies Inc., and Ultratech International Inc.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Motivation

Study Goal and Objectives

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Sources of Information

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Technology Overview

Summary

Biomimetic and Nanoengineered Surfaces

Definition

Fabrication Techniques

Properties

Solid Liquid Interactions

Solid-Vapor Interactions

Continue…

