CAE Software Market By Service Provider, Applications, Delivery Model And Regions – World Forecasts to 2024

CAE Software Industry 2019

Description:-

Computer-aided engineering (CAE) is the use of computer software to simulate performance in order to improve product designs or assist in the resolution of engineering problems for a wide range of industries.

Scope of the Report:

CAE software is mainly classified into two types: Mono Functional, Multi Functional. And Mono Functional type is the most widely used type which takes up about 78% of the global total in 2016.

China is one of the largest consumption countries of CAE software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Chinese market took up about 12% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 33%, and North America is followed with the share about 32%.

The global CAE Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of CAE Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the CAE Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the CAE Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Siemens PLM Software

ANSYS

Dassault Systemes

Hexagon AB

MSC Software

Alatir

ESI

PTC

Autodesk

COMSOL Multiphysics

BETA CAE Systems

Magma

CoreTech System

Toray Engineering

Yuanjisuan

Supcompute

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mono Functional

Multi Functional

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Machine Tool Industry

Automobile & Train Industry

Shipbuilding Industry

Aerospace & Defense Industry

Other Applications

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 CAE Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of CAE Software

1.2 Classification of CAE Software by Types

1.2.1 Global CAE Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global CAE Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Mono Functional

1.2.4 Multi Functional

1.3 Global CAE Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global CAE Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Machine Tool Industry

1.3.3 Automobile & Train Industry

1.3.4 Shipbuilding Industry

1.3.5 Aerospace & Defense Industry

1.3.6 Other Applications

1.4 Global CAE Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global CAE Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) CAE Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) CAE Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) CAE Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) CAE Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) CAE Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of CAE Software (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Siemens PLM Software

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 CAE Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Siemens PLM Software CAE Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 ANSYS

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 CAE Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 ANSYS CAE Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Dassault Systemes

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 CAE Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Dassault Systemes CAE Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Hexagon AB

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 CAE Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Hexagon AB CAE Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 MSC Software

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 CAE Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 MSC Software CAE Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Alatir

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 CAE Software Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Alatir CAE Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 ESI

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 CAE Software Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 ESI CAE Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

