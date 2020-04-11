Cannabis-infused Edibles Market – Exclusive Research Report Outlook Till 2024

“Social acceptance of cannabis products globally is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of cannabis-infused edibles market globally”

The global cannabis-infused edibles market is expected to grow from USD 562.56 million 2017 to USD 3,292.68 million by the end of 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.71%.

Market Segmentation & Coverage: The report on global cannabis-infused edibles market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the economies and geographies of the potential customer group can help to gain business acumen for better strategic decision making. Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the strategies adopted by the players in different verticals and help the organization to decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Company Usability Profiles:

The cannabis-infused edibles market research report provides the company usability profiles and analyze the business overview, business product offering, SWOT analysis, and business strategy of the following company:

1. Baked Bros

2. Bhang Corporation

3. Cannabis Energy Drink

4. Canopy Growth Corp

5. Dixie

6. Heineken

7. KANEH CO

8. KIVA CONFECTIONS

9. LOL Edibles

10. Lord Jones

11. Medically Correct, LLC.

12. Mentor Capital, Inc.

13. Plus Products

14. VCC BRANDS

This research report categorizes the global cannabis-infused edibles market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product

1. Baked Products

2. Chocolates & Bars

3. Drinks

4. Gum & Sprays

5. Sugar Candies

Based on Geography

1. Americas (United States)

2. Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, and Saudi Arabia)

3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and India)

Research Methodology:

Our market forecasting is based on a market model derived from market connectivity, dynamics, and identified influential factors around which assumptions about the market are made. These assumptions are enlightened by fact-bases, put by primary and secondary research instruments, regressive analysis and an extensive connect with industry people. Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides quantified insight to support your decision-making process. The interview is recorded, and the information gathered in put on the drawing board with the information collected through secondary research.

Reasons to Buy:

1. To comprehensively understand of the cannabis-infused edibles market with respect to major influencing factor such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges

2. To strategically analyze each vertical and geographic sub-segment in the cannabis-infused edibles market and its individual growth and its impact towards the growth of overall market