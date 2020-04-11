Car Rental and Leasing Market 2018 – Global Business Overview, Industry Key Players, Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2025
A car rental agency is a company that rents automobiles for short periods of time, generally ranging from a few hours to a few weeks.
Improving economic conditions, stability, growth of tourism and investment in travel infrastructure are expected to be the dominant factors of the growth in Middle East car rental industry.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Car Rental and Leasing will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Car Rental and Leasing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Offline Access
Mobile Application
Segmentation by application:
Intercity
Intracity
On-Airport
Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Localiza-Rent a Car
Eco Rent a Car
The Hertz
Europcar
Al Futtaim
GlobalCARS
Sixt
Avis Budget
Carzonrent
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Car Rental and Leasing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Car Rental and Leasing market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Car Rental and Leasing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Car Rental and Leasing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
